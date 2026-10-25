Tri-Series ODI: Shadab's heroics, Rauf's grit seal Pakistan's dramatic triumph over England

Shadab Khan’s unbeaten 113 and an unbroken 89-run last-wicket stand with Haris Rauf powered Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket victory over England despite Ben Duckett’s century.

IMAGE: Paksitan's Shadab Khan plays a shot en route to his unbeaten century against England in the Tri-Series ODI in Lahore on Sunday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Shadab Khan smashed an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls to guide Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket victory over England, chasing 242 in 47.1 overs in Lahore.

Haris Rauf remained unbeaten on seven as he and Shadab forged an unbroken 89-run partnership for the final wicket to seal the dramatic win.

Ben Duckett’s 105 helped England post 241 before Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 4-46, setting the stage for Pakistan’s remarkable last-wicket recovery.

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Pakistan pulled off a stunning one-wicket victory over England in a nerve-shredding finish to their ODI Tri-series clash in Lahore on Sunday, with Shadab Khan producing a match-winning century before an extraordinary last-wicket stand sealed the chase.

Chasing 242 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan reached 243 for nine in 47.1 overs, with Shadab smashing an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls to steer them to a dramatic win.

Haris Rauf stood firm at the other end, scoring seven not out off 19 deliveries as the pair stitched together an unbeaten 89-run partnership for the final wicket.

The dramatic finish capped a remarkable recovery by Pakistan, who had been pushed to the brink before Shadab and Rauf turned the contest on its head.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 241 in 46.4 overs after being asked to bat first.

Ben Duckett anchored the innings with a fluent 105 off 111 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries and two sixes.

Sam Curran added 42 off 52 balls, while Gus Atkinson chipped in with an unbeaten 36 off just 28 deliveries to give England a competitive total.

Pakistan’s bowling attack was led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who claimed four wickets for 46 runs in 8.4 overs to restrict England and set the stage for the dramatic chase.