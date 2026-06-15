Tri-nation series: Sri Lanka A win fiery contest vs India A after Super Over showdown

India A suffered a Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in a fiery tri-series clash marked by confusion and a heated altercation.

IMAGE: India A's Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam during their 104-run stand against Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation series ODI match in Dambulla on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sri Lanka A defeated India A in a tense Super Over after Kugathas Mathulan successfully defended 18 runs, capping a dramatic finish marked by on-field tensions and confusion over the result.

Arshad Khan's outstanding final over conceded only four runs to force the Super Over, but the left-arm pacer leaked 16 runs in the tie-breaker as Sri Lanka A seized control.

Suryansh Shedge's 72 and Vipraj Nigam's 51 revived India A from 143 for 7 with a vital 104-run stand, helping the visitors post a competitive 265 after a middle-order collapse.

Sri Lanka A finally found a way to get over the line against India A following a Super Over in an emotionally charged tri-series game in Dambulla on Monday.

Tempers flared after Kugathas Mathulan, the Sri Lanka pacer with a slingy action, was able to keep calm under pressure and defend 18 runs against the destructive Indian duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge.

Physical contact too happened as Sooryavanshi was seen pushing a Sri Lankan player following the dramatic finish.

It was surprising that Sooryavanshi did not face the first ball of the Super Over.

In regulation time, left-arm pacer Arshad Khan bowled a yorker filled final over to take the game into the Super Over after Sadeera Samarawickrame's sublime 91 put Sri Lanka A on the cusp of victory.

The hosts needed five runs in the final six balls but Arshad, who played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, conceded just four runs, taking the game into a Super Over.

Post the tie result, confusion prevailed over the outcome of the game with India A captain Tilak Varma pushing the umpires to carry on with the game via a Super Over. After due deliberation, the umpires had a change of heart and decided the take the game into a Super Over.

However, the Super Over bowled by Arshad turned out to be expensive as he leaked 16 runs including a wide and a no-ball.

Mathulan was able to keep calm under pressure and defend successfully against the destructive Indian duo, who managed only nine.

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IMAGE: Ayush Badoni celebrates with teammates after dismissing a Sri Lanka A batter. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Sooryavanshi (21 off 14) once again got out after a flying start but spin bowling all-rounders Suryansh Shedge (72 off 66) and Vipraj Nigam (51 off 49) hit timely fifties to take the visitors to 265.

Sri Lanka A, who had gifted India A the game with a late batting collapse in the series opener, learned from that outing to take the game deep.

It was India A's second loss in the competition, having also gone down against Afghanistan A.

Sooryavanshi (21 off 14 balls) started by smashing pacer Chamika Gunasekara for a six and couple of boundaries but off-spinner Sahan Arachchige got one to slightly drift wide of his hitting arc and the southpaw smashed across the line to spoon it towards point.

Tilak Varma (23) and his in-form deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) added 52 for the third wicket in nine overs but the Sri Lankan spinners made a comeback on a sluggish track.

From 91 for 2, a middle-order slump had India tottering at 143 for 7 once off-spinner Vijaykanth Viyaskanth beat Gaikwad with an off-break to trap him plumb in-front.

Tilak was dismissed when he tried to smash slinger Kugathas Mathulan through point only to be caught by the fielder stationed there.

However, the multi-skilled Shedge and Nigam -- who are on national selectors' 'targeted list' -- added 104 runs for the eighth wicket, indicating the depth coming through pathways structure.

Both are capable batters and have done well for their respective state sides in the domestic white-ball events.

While Shedge hit three fours and two sixes, Nigam smashed hit six fours. Gauging the slowness of the pitch, the duo farmed strike and showed the importance of running between the wickets even as they punished the loose deliveries.