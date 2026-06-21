Tri-nation series final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hammers 29-ball 94 vs Sri Lanka A

Just days after an on-field confrontation with Sri Lanka A players in Dambulla, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a stunning 94 off 29 balls, including a record-fast 11-ball fifty, in the Tri-Nation final.

IMAGE: India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six against Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation ODI series final in Dambulla on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 94 off just 29 balls in the Tri-Nation ODI final against Sri Lanka A, days after an on-field altercation between the teams.

The 15-year-old raced to a fifty in just 11 deliveries, a feat believed to be the fastest half-century in List A cricket.

Although he fell six runs short of a century, Sooryavanshi's explosive knock powered India A's early charge and served as a powerful response to the Dambulla controversy.

Just six days after tempers flared in Dambulla, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi let his bat do the talking.

The 15-year-old prodigy produced a stunning display of power-hitting in the Tri-Nation ODI series final on Sunday, hammering 94 off just 29 balls against Sri Lanka A in what appeared to be the perfect response to the controversy that followed India's defeat to the Islanders earlier this week.

Sooryavanshi Loses Cool

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets into an altercation with Sri Lanka A players after Monday's game. Photograph: Screen grab via X

Sooryavanshi had been at the centre of an on-field altercation after India A's Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A on June 15. Emotions boiled over at the end of the match, with cameras capturing the youngster running towards Sri Lankan players and shoving Vishen Halambage.

Reports suggested the tension had been building throughout the series. Halambage was allegedly involved in repeated verbal exchanges with Sooryavanshi and was heard taunting him during India's innings, saying, "Match over... now you go home."

The confrontation escalated after the game when Halambage reportedly approached both Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge. Sri Lanka A wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to separate the players and prevent the situation from worsening.

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Teenager Unleashes Record-Breaking Assault

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI/X

On Sunday, Sooryavanshi delivered his answer.

Opening the innings, the left-hander launched a breathtaking assault on the Sri Lankan attack, racing to a half-century in just 11 deliveries -- a mark that is believed to be the fastest fifty in List A cricket.

His first 11 balls read like a video game scorecard: 4, 4, 4, 6, 6, 0, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6.

India A stormed to 88 without loss in the first five overs as Sooryavanshi tore into the bowlers from the outset. By the time his innings ended, he had smashed 10 fours and eight sixes in a remarkable knock that lasted only 29 deliveries.

Sooryavanshi falls short of century

The teenager looked destined for a record-breaking century before Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige finally ended the carnage in the ninth over. Tossing one up, the spinner induced a miscued lofted drive that was safely caught in the field.

Sooryavanshi fell agonisingly short of a hundred, but his 94-run blitz had already left an enormous mark on the final.

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