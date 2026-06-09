Ruturaj Gaikwad's century powers India A to 277 vs Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma added 150 runs from 185 balls for the fourth wicket to rally India after a few early wickets. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ruturaj Gaikwad stroked a fine century to rally India A to 277/6 against Sri Lanka A in the first match of the Tri-Nation A series, in Dambulla, on Tuesday.



Gaikwad, batting at No 4, played a superb knock of 101 from 114 balls, hitting three sixes and six fours, to rally the visitors to a healthy total after early wickets.



Captain Tilak Varma scored a fluent 60, adding 150 runs from 185 balls for the fourth wicket with Gaikwad.

Sooryavanshi Dismissed Cheaply

Earlier, India A, who elected to bat , suffered an early blow when 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 14 in the fourth over in his debut for India A.



Sooryavanshi fell to a brilliant catch by Sri Lanka A skipper Sahan Arachchige, as the left-hander attempted to loft pacer Mohammed Shiraz down the ground.



Fellow opener Prabhsimran Singh perished in the next

Gaikwad, Varma Rally India

over, caught at point off medium pacer Karunaratne.Priyansh Arya was unfortunate to be run out after scoring a brisk 32 from as many balls. The young left-hander had a big misunderstanding with Gaikwad as both openers ended up on the same end.

Gaikwad, on 49, got a lifeline in the 30th over when wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed an easy stumping off leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. He smashed the next ball, a full toss, over midwicket to bring up his half-century from 64 balls.



Varma batted with caution as he completed his fifty from 84 balls with a six off pacer Garuka Sanketh over fine leg, with India going past 200 in the 42nd over.



Gaikwad completed his century from 112 balls with a single, in the 44th over, as the duo also brought up their 150-run stand.



He perished in the same over caught at deep midwicket off left-arm pacer Wanuja Sahan before Shiraz sent back Varma in the next over.



Ayush Badoni (24 from 18 balls) and Suyansh Shedge (26 from 14 balls) added 46 runs from 26 balls for the sixth wicket to take India past the 275-run mark.

Brief Scores:

India A R Gaikwad 101, T Varma 60, P Arya 32; M Shiraz 2/67 vs Sri Lanka A.