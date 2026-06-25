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Latham, Conway Lead New Zealand's Strong Start In Third Test Against England

June 25, 2026 18:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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New Zealand's openers, Tom Latham and Devon Conway, delivered a dominant performance, reaching 108-0 at lunch on the first day of the crucial third Test against England at Trent Bridge.

New Zealand's Devon Conway in action on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain on Thursday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Devon Conway in action on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • New Zealand achieved a strong start, reaching 108-0 at lunch on Day 1 of the third Test.
  • Openers Tom Latham (60*) and Devon Conway (45*) formed an unbeaten partnership, capitalising on favourable conditions.
  • England captain Ben Stokes introduced spinner Shoaib Bashir early, reflecting the pressure on the home side.
  • The series is currently tied 1-1, making this third Test crucial for both teams.

New Zealand got off to a strong start on the opening morning of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge, moving to 108-0 by the lunch break.

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway took advantage of a true surface and sun-baked conditions to make steady progress after New Zealand won the toss.

 

Latham, New Zealand’s captain, led the way with an unbeaten 60 -- his eighth half-century against England in Tests, while Conway made 45, without either offering a chance.

England's Early Spin Gamble

Recalled England captain Ben Stokes brought Shoaib Bashir into the attack after 47 minutes.

His 11th-over introduction was the earliest for a spinner on the first day of a home test by England in 18 years.

Series Decider Under Pressure

Stokes said ahead of the match he had never felt under as much pressure in his four years as England captain with the side seeking to avoid a first home series loss since 2021 on the back of a chastening Ashes defeat in the winter.

The three-match series stands at 1-1 after New Zealand fought back from their first Test defeat at Lord’s to win by 253 runs at The Oval.

Source: REUTERS
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