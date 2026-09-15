'Treatment is basic humanity': Australia captains on Imran

Prominent Australian cricket legends, including Greg Chappell and Steve Waugh, have formally urged Foreign Minister Penny Wong to intervene on humanitarian grounds for the welfare of imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst growing concerns over his health.

IMAGE: Seven former Australia captains have urged the government to raise concerns over Imran Khan's welfare. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven former Australian cricket captains have appealed to Foreign Minister Penny Wong regarding Imran Khan's welfare.

The appeal emphasizes humane treatment and due process for Khan, not his legal or political situation.

Concerns about Khan's deteriorating health and detention conditions have been raised repeatedly by international figures.

Khan's sons recently spoke about his health during a Sky Sports interview, highlighting the urgency.

Other international cricket legends, including Brian Lara, have also previously called for proper medical treatment for Khan.

Seven former Australia captains, including Greg Chappell, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh, on Tuesday urged the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to take up the issue of the imprisoned former Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan's welfare with the country's authorities.

Chappell has spearheaded multiple open letters and appeals urging humane treatment, proper medical care, and due process for the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistan captain.

Former Australia captains Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Kim Hughes, and Mark Taylor are the other signatories to the letter addressed to Wong.

The former Australia captains said their appeal was not about the legal or political proceedings against Khan, but concerned the conditions under which he is being held.

Humanitarian Concerns For Imran Khan

"We take no position on the legal or political case against him. That is Pakistan's business. But the treatment of any person in detention is a matter of basic humanity, whatever their politics," stated the letter according to Cricbuzz.

Khan, 73, has been in prison since 2022 after being convicted in multiple corruption cases. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The signatories said concerns over his treatment had been raised repeatedly in recent months, with reports suggesting that his condition has not improved.

"This is not the first time international captains have raised this concern. It has been brought to public attention on two separate occasions in the past six months, and the reports since then - now echoed by his own family - suggest the situation has not improved," added the letter.

"We would be grateful if the Australian Government could raise this directly with the relevant Pakistani authorities."

Global Cricket Community's Appeal

The latest appeal follows an interview given by Khan's sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, to former England captain Michael Atherton, which was broadcast by Sky Sports during the second England-Pakistan Test at Lord's last month. The brothers spoke about their father's deteriorating health and alleged conditions in detention.

Several international cricket figures have previously appealed for Khan's welfare. Earlier this month, legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara had joined a group of former international captains in calling for proper medical treatment of the former Pakistan leader.

As many as 22 former international captains had also written an open letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demanding humane treatment and adequate medical care for the legendary Pakistan cricketer.