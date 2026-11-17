Travis Head is set to miss IPL 2027 due to intense workload management, prompting Sunrisers Hyderabad to release the explosive opener and significantly impact their team dynamics

IMAGE: Travis Head is reportedly set to miss IPL 2027 due to Australia's packed international schedule. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Travis Head will reportedly miss IPL 2027 due to workload management, informing Sunrisers Hyderabad of his decision.

SRH is expected to release Head before the December 16 auction, freeing up INR 14 crore in their purse.

Head's absence is a major blow to SRH's batting, but his release provides significant auction funds.

Australia faces a packed international schedule in 2027, including 20 Test matches, the World Test Championship final in June, the Ashes from June to August, and the ODI World Cup in October and November.

The deadline for franchises to finalise retained and released players is November 17.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to lose their explosive opening combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027, with Head reportedly opting out of the upcoming season due to workload management.

Travis Head's IPL 2027 Exit And SRH's Auction Strategy

According to ESPNcricinfo, Head has informed the franchise of his decision to skip IPL 2027 amid Australia's packed international schedule, with SRH expected to release the Australian batter ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa.

Head's absence will be a significant blow to SRH's batting line-up, given his explosive performances at the top of the order. However, his release will also provide the franchise with additional funds at the auction.

Head was among the five capped players retained by SRH ahead of the 2025 mega auction for INR 14 crore. The franchise's auction purse is expected to increase by the same amount once the IPL officially ratifies his release.

November 17 is the deadline for all franchises to finalise their list of retained and released players ahead of the upcoming auction.

Australia's Packed Schedule And Player Workload Concerns

Head's decision does not come as a complete surprise, considering Australia's demanding international calendar in 2027. In August, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had indicated that the team would need to make certain decisions to manage player workloads amid a packed schedule.

Australia are scheduled to play 20 Test matches during the period, with a potential appearance in the World Test Championship final in June, immediately after the IPL. The busy calendar also includes the Ashes series from June to August, followed by the ODI World Cup in October and November.

If a franchise releases or trades a player retained ahead of the 2025 mega auction, its purse will be adjusted according to the retention slabs applicable at the time.

However, SRH will not receive any additional purse adjustment, as the Rs 61 crore retention slab for four capped players is equal to the combined salaries of their other four retained players: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore).