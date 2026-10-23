Trade Shivam Dube For Hardik Pandya: Srikkanth

Krishnamachari Srikkanth wants CSK to trade Shivam Dube for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027 and has suggested Chandrakant Pandit as Mumbai Indians' next coach.

IMAGE: Rumour mills have been abuzz that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are interested in signing Hardik Pandya for IPL 2027. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India opener and former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings should look to trade Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya in exchange for two CSK players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction for IPL 2027 in December.

Key Points Srikkanth believes Hardik's all-round abilities would strengthen Chennai Super Kings and fill a key slot in their team.

He said CSK could release Shivam Dube and attempt to buy him back at the IPL auction if required.

Mumbai Indians finished ninth in IPL 2026 after securing fourth place in 2025.

CSK have failed to reach the playoffs since winning their fifth IPL title in 2023.

Chennai haven't had the best time in the league in the last three seasons, having failed to reach the qualifiers since landing their fifth IPL title under MS Dhoni back in 2023.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has not had the best beginnings as leader with CSK finishing at the bottom half of the table in IPL 2026.

Srikkanth believes that it will be an ideal option to bring Pandya and get rid of Shivam Dube.

'It'll be good for both Hardik and MI. Under him, they struggled with team formation and performance. Hardik Pandya will be a great inclusion for CSK because the all-rounder slot will be sealed,' Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

CSK should trade Dube for Hardik

Srikkanth suggested Hardik should be traded for Dube.

'Shivam Dube, I would even give for free if I were CSK. I don't even need a trade to give Dube up. If I were CSK, I would definitely put him back in the auction and get him again if needed,' Srikkanth added.

Srikkanth also suggested Mumbai to bring in the highly experienced Chandrakant Pandit to replace Mahela Jayawardene as their next head coach. The 1983 World Cup winner feels that Pandit, given his local background, will be a great addition for MI.

'If I were MI, I would bring in Chandrakant Pandit as the coach. He's a local boy and has played a lot for Mumbai. So he'll be a great value addition for MI, and such a team needs a coach like Chandrakant Pandit.

'He's a good thinker of the game, and he'll not throw his weight around. He will do his job quietly and go.'

Hardik, who returned to the Mumbai Indians set up in 2024 after leading the Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals in 2022 and 2023, hasn't had the easiest life as MI captain.

On his full-time captaincy debut two years ago, the all-rounder was subject to massive criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma and later finishing the season at the bottom.

In 2025, MI had a decent fourth-place finish and last season, they finished ninth.