New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram details the challenges Rishabh Pant's unconventional batting presents and outlines the Blackcaps' strategy to counter the in-form Indian wicketkeeper-batter in the crucial Christchurch Test.

IMAGE: New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram has praised Rishabh Pant's unpredictable batting, admitting the Indian wicketkeeper-batter is difficult to bowl against. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram lauded Rishabh Pant as a "quality player" whose "funky shots" make him difficult to bowl against.

Oram confirmed New Zealand has specific ideas and plans to "slow him down and get him out" in the upcoming Christchurch Test.

Pant made history during the Wellington Test by scoring 128, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to achieve centuries in all SENA countries.

Oram hopes the Christchurch pitch retains its pace and bounce for at least three to four days, aiming for a result in the match.

Reflecting on the drawn Wellington Test, Oram stated that the hard-fought draw does not give New Zealand any psychological edge over India.

New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram hailed Rishabh Pant as a "quality player", saying that his ability to play funky shots out of nowhere makes him difficult to bowl against and he hopes to get the swashbuckling Indian wicketkeeper-batter to slow down eventually get out at Christchurch during the second Test against New Zealand.

Pant made history during the Wellington Test with his 153-ball 128, with 10 fours and six sixes. He became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score centuries across all South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions and continued to solidify his legacy as an all-time great wicketkeeper batter.

Rishabh Pant's Unique Batting Style

Speaking to ANI before the Christchurch Test, Oram said, "Rishabh has been a quality player in Test cricket and has done well against us. He is one of those players who makes the game look so easy and can play out of the blue as well, like when you are not expecting, but can execute them. And those guys are tough to bowl to and to have to execute your plans because they can play, like I said, some funky shots that are kind of from left field, but they work."

"We have obviously got some ideas (for Pant). I felt like the wicket in Wellington maybe negated some of those options, but do not get me wrong, we know he is a good player, and we just have to make sure we're trying to do what we can to—to slow him down and get him out," he added.

New Zealand's Strategy For Pant

Oram hopes for a great contest at Christchurch, to seal some important World Test Championship (WTC) points for his side. He hopes that the weather stays right and does not dry out the pitch and kill the grass on it, causing reduction in pace and bounce.

"We are two days out, 48 hours out from Day 1 on Friday—and the wicket has a nice, even covering of green grass there. We are hoping that the weather that is forecast again into the late 20s—which for New Zealand gets pretty hot, I know not the same in India—but we are hopeful that it, uh, does not dry it out too much and does not kill off that green grass too much, and the bounce and pace in particular can last as long as—well, at least into days sort of three, four, maybe even five."

Let us see how it goes, but a result either way would be nice because I think both teams would want that, right?," he added.

Christchurch Pitch Conditions And Expectations

Reflecting on the last Test match, a draw which witnessed a block-a-thon 63-run stand between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell for over 40 overs and denied India a chance to bundle out Kiwis to get an innings win, Oram said that the way the team secured a draw and the Phillips-Mitchell partnership does not give the hosts any psychological edge.

"I think both sides knew that wicket was flat. Both sides knew we sort of threw a few punches; India had us on the ropes, and we were able to defend our way out of that game, um, and it almost felt like a bit of a winning draw. Um, but I do not think that gives an edge at all."

"I mean, we know how good India are and can be, and they showed it for a lot of that Test match, so it was very a pretty happy dressing room on Monday night, where we were able to take points into the World Test Championship from—from this draw. So, we were comfortable and happy with that draw, but, we know how good India is, and we know we have to play well to hopefully get that win," he signed off.