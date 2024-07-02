News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak

Tough pill to swallow: Miller on T20 WC heartbreak

Source: PTI
July 02, 2024 14:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A dejected David Miller with his South Africa team-mates after losing the T20 World Cup final against India. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

A 'gutted' David Miller said the T20 World Cup final loss to India was a tough blow, but the swashbuckling batter expressed confidence that despite enduring pain the resilient South African team would continue pushing boundaries.

 

Shedding the unwanted tag of perennial "chokers", the Proteas had marched into their maiden T20 World Cup final unbeaten.

However, they faltered in the summit clash, losing to India by seven runs.

"I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don't explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit," Miller said on Instagram on Monday.

Before the final, the Proteas enjoyed a sensational run, ekeing out wins in the pressure situations to become favourites for the title.

"This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar," he added.

South Africa had looked on course to a memorable win needing 30 runs in as many balls. However, Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, fashioned a remarkable turnaround picking the key wicket of Heinrich Klaasen followed by Marco Jansen.

With Miller at the crease and 16 needed off the last over, the Proteas still remained hopeful.

But a spectacular catch by Suryakumar Yadav at the boundary ended Miller's innings while deflating hopes of a South African win.

It was the closest South Africa had come to winning a title, having made seven semifinal exits in ICC global events.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Team India depart for Zimbabwe tour!
PIX: Team India depart for Zimbabwe tour!
The World Cup That Cheers
The World Cup That Cheers
India set to fly out in next 6-12 hours: Barbados PM
India set to fly out in next 6-12 hours: Barbados PM
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
What Do You Know About Our Monsoon?
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Sudharsan, Shaw struggle in English county cricket
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
Selective expunction defies logic: Rahul to LS Speaker
When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?
When Can Speaker Expunge MPs' Remarks?

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India

SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India

'I want to live this moment and make the most of it'

'I want to live this moment and make the most of it'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances