Top seeds Shnaider, Bouzkova advance in Hong Kong Open

IMAGE: Diana Shnaider in action . Photograph: Susan Mullane / Reuters

Top-seeded Diana Shnaider breezed past Australia's Priscilla Hon 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal round at the Hong Kong Tennis Open on Wednesday.

The Russian needed just 72 minutes to advance to her eighth WTA quarterfinal of the season. Shnaider was aided by converting five of six break opportunities.

All four seeded players in action Wednesday advanced. Great Britain's Katie Boulter, the No. 2 seed, topped Xiyu Wang of China 7-6 (7), 6-4. No. 6 Yue Yuan, also from China, rebounded to defeat Japan's Nao Hibino 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, and No. 9 Bernarda Pera defeated a third Chinese player, Han Shi, 6-0, 6-4.

Jiangxi Open

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova serves the ball . Photograph: Susan Mullane / Reuters

Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, dispatched local favorite XinXin Yao 6-3, 6-3 to move to the quarterfinal in Jiujiang, China.

Bouzkova struck three aces, won 75 percent of points on her first serve and broke Yao's serve four times to lead to the victory.

Awaiting Bouzkova in the quarterfinal is fifth-seeded Kamilla Rakhimova, who ousted fellow Russian Elena Pridankina 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in one hour, 55 minutes.

Laura Siegemund defeated fellow German Tamara Korpatsch to reach her fifth quarterfinal of the season and move to 3-0 in head-to-head matches, Siegemund next will face Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand. Sawangkaew needed just shy of three hours to eliminate Saisai Zheng 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6).