Too Many Trophies! Shai Hope Faces Luggage Woes

West Indies skipper Shai Hope continues his sensational run against India, delivering multiple 'Player of the Match' performances and leading his team to a 2-2 series tie ahead of the Bengaluru decider.

IMAGE: West Indies captain Shai Hope celebrates his unbeaten 50-ball 102 in the fourth T20I against India in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points West Indies captain Shai Hope has maintained his incredible form against India, securing his fourth ton and fifth fifty-plus score in seven innings on the current tour.

Hope has earned three 'Player of the Match' awards so far, highlighting his significant impact on the series.

The series is currently level at 2-2, with the decisive match scheduled for October 17 in Bengaluru.

Hope is enjoying his best T20I year, accumulating 601 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.08, including two centuries and four fifties.

He is the leading run-scorer in the T20I leg of the tour with 261 runs, and overall has made 539 runs across seven innings against India.

Following his side's win over India in the fourth T20I, West Indies skipper and centurion Shai Hope spoke on his incredible performance during the tour, in which he has produced multiple 'Player of the Match' award-winning innings.

Hope's Dominant Run Against India

Hope's love affair with India continued as he scored his fourth ton of the India tour and fifth fifty-plus score in seven innings so far. He has won three 'POTM' awards so far.

With the series level at 2-2 and the series decider set for October 17 in Bengaluru, Hope has a chance to add another fine knock and perhaps an individual award to his tally.

He said, "To be honest, those (POTM trophies) were a bit heavy; we got to look at luggage weight. So I think we are gonna have some problems when I go back home with those Player of the Match awards. I am just trying to give the team the best chance. So as long as we lay that foundation at the start, we got a 50-plus opening partnership. So it was good for us to start innings and then obviously we got that foundation. You can express yourself a bit more in the middle period and then try to give the team the best finish as possible."

Analysing Pitch Conditions And Team Strategy

Hope admitted that 247 was a "decent score" and the surface was holding up a bit more than they thought, and the new ball was "kicking up a lot more" during the defence of 248 runs.

"I honestly felt it was a decent score because the surface; it was actually holding a bit more than we thought initially. We felt as though the pitch would probably come on a bit better. But I found that with the new ball, some balls were kicking up a lot more and then some were staying down as well. So it is a bit too pace to start, and then obviously with the spinners and the quicks in the back end, it was a little bit more difficult to hit through the line. So I felt as though 240 plus was a decent score," he said.

Shai Hope's Career-Best Form

The WI skipper is enjoying his best T20I year with 601 runs in 16 innings at an average of 50.08 and a strike rate of over 152, with two centuries and four fifties. Across all international cricket this year, he has made 1,336 runs in 29 matches and 30 innings at an average of 55.66, with a strike rate of 92.01, with five centuries and seven fifties.

Hope is having an incredible run in India, being WI's leading run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in ODIs with 278 runs in three innings at an average of 139.00, with two centuries and a best score of 162* in the final ODI in Assam. With 261 runs in four innings and matches in the T20I leg, including two centuries and a fifty, Hope is the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Overall across seven innings, the WI skipper has made 539 runs at an average of 134.75, including four centuries and a fifty.

The batter's record against India across formats stands at 1,961 runs in 45 matches and 49 innings at an average of 47.82, with eight centuries and six fifties, with a best score of 162*.

With this win, the series is level 2-2, with an exciting decider at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru set for October 17.