Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody offers insights into how Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket revolutionised the sport, the societal drivers behind T20 cricket's explosive growth, and the critical need to safeguard the integrity of Test cricket for future generations.

FILE IMAGE: Tom Moody has had two coaching stints in IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tom Moody credits Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket from nearly four decades ago for the healthy state of cricket today.

The rapid expansion of T20 cricket is a direct reflection of modern society's demand for fast-moving entertainment.

Cricket administrators have a responsibility to protect Test cricket, potentially by playing it less often but ensuring it is treasured as the game's foundation.

Modern white-ball cricket challenges coaches to evolve, with smaller grounds and higher scores requiring new strategies.

Effective coaching for modern cricketers involves listening to the new generation and guiding them, rather than simply telling them what to do.

Cricket would not have been in the healthy state it is in today without Kerry Packer's revolutionary World Series Cricket nearly four decades ago, says former Australian all-rounder and coach Tom Moody.

Moody says the expansion of the T20 format, with several franchise-based competitions around the world, is only a reflection of what modern-day society wants.

"They were having this conversation when World Series Cricket started back in the 70s. A lot of people criticised what World Series Cricket was and what Packer brought to the game," Moody, who is the head coach of Desert Vipers in the DP World ILT20, said in an interaction.

"But the bottom line is that without the evolution of the game back then, the game wouldn't be where it is, in a healthy state that it is in. I think that we need to constantly look at the reason why the game's evolving, and the game's evolving the way it is because that's what the audience wants."

The Impact Of World Series Cricket

"The society was different back in the 70s, 80s, than it is today. Today it's a fast-moving society. People want things here and now. Everything's based around that, so that's why the expansion of T20 cricket has gone as rapidly as it has done, because it's a reflection of what society is," he added.

Moody, a two-time ODI World Cup winner who played eight Tests and 76 ODIs for Australia, said it was crucial for cricket administrators to ensure Test cricket gets the attention it deserves when it is played.

Protecting the Integrity of Test Cricket

"To keep the integrity of the game and to look after the formats of the game, the cricketing body has got a responsibility to find a way, without forcing it, to the consumer," Moody said.

"They need to find a way to protect Test cricket because Test cricket is still the most purist and the hardest game to play - there's no question about that."

"They need to find a way to look to how to protect that, and it may mean that we don't play as much Test cricket in a calendar year, but it may mean when we do play it, it is recognised and really treasured as really the foundation of our game," the 61-year-old said.

Evolving Coaching in Modern Cricket

Moody said the modern-day white-ball game is played very differently now, which also challenges coaches to evolve.

"Players are finding different ways to move the game forward. It is not only the scores are getting a lot higher and there is more boundaries scored and more sixes scored, but the grounds have also shrunk a bit," he said.

"When I first started playing international cricket, there was no boundary rope. The fence was the rope, so to hit a six, you had to hit it into the stand. Where now you see, sixes (are) lobbing over a rope and sometimes you have got boundaries at 60 metres, 65 metres, which is considered quite small."

"I do not think it is a bad thing. It just means that we need to, from a coaching perspective and a playing perspective, we need to try to get ahead of that and try to find ways to challenge the opposition so you can hold a game as long as possible," he said.

A runner-up at the 2007 ODI World Cup as head coach of Sri Lanka, Moody has been involved in almost all major T20 franchise leagues, including the IPL, where he is the global director of cricket for Lucknow Super Giants.

The Art of Coaching Modern Cricketers

Moody said the best way to coach a modern-day cricketer is to listen to them first.

"I think the easiest way to answer that is you listen. And what I mean by that is you listen to the new generation, you listen to them, you don't tell them. Coaching is not telling people what to do, it's listening," Moody said.

"It's asking questions and the generation coming through generally have a lot of the answers, but you just need to show them the right path. It's as simple as that. Without listening, as a coach that's been around a long time, you remain stationary, you don't evolve yourself."