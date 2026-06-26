Latham's Milestone: Joins Crowe In Elite Test Century Club

New Zealand's prolific opener Tom Latham has etched his name in cricketing history by equalling legendary Martin Crowe's record of 17 Test centuries, solidifying his status as one of the nation's top run-scorers.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Tom Latham walks after losing his wicket for 151, caught by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge at Nottingham, Britain, on Thursday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Tom Latham equalled Martin Crowe's record of 17 Test centuries for New Zealand.

Latham is now the joint third-highest century-scorer in New Zealand Test history.

He achieved this milestone with a score of 151 against England in Nottingham.

Latham is New Zealand's fifth-highest Test run-getter, nearing Brendon McCullum's tally.

His partnership with Devon Conway was the second-highest opening stand for New Zealand.

New Zealand batter Tom Latham tied with legendary Martin Crowe, becoming New Zealand's joint third-most century run-getter in Test cricket.

Latham achieved this milestone on Day 1 of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday, scoring 151 in 214 balls, with 15 fours at a strike rate of over 70.

Latham's Historic Century And Career Stats

With this, Latham reached his 17th Test ton, tying with Crowe. In 95 Tests for New Zealand, Latham has scored 6,446 runs at an average of 39.30 and a strike rate of over 48, with 17 centuries and 31 fifties and a best score of 264*. He is NZ's fifth-highest Test run-getter, just eight short of overtaking Brendon McCullum's tally of 6,453 runs to become the team's fourth-highest Test run-getter.

Above Latham in the centuries list are Ross Taylor (19 in 112 Tests) and Kane Williamson (33 in 110 Tests).

Key Partnerships And Match Situation

Coming to the match, Latham, along with Devon Conway (157 in 224 balls, with 22 fours and three sixes), put on the second-highest partnership for NZ for an opening pair, above Glenn Turner and TW Jarvis' 387 run stand against West Indies in 1972 at Georgetown.

NZ won the toss and opted to bat first in this series decider and have crossed the 350-run mark after losing two openers, with Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra continuing the proceedings.