News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila's campaign ends early

Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila's campaign ends early

July 24, 2021 09:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.

IMAGE: Sushila started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Indian judoka Sushila Devi's challenge at the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan's Funa Tonaki, in Tokyo on Saturday.

Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match.

 

It was always going to be tough for the 26 year-old Manipuri at the world's premier sporting competition.

Competing in the 48kg category, Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous and cost her the match.

Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.

Sushila, who was the only Indian Judoka at this year's Olympics, had qualified for her maiden Games via the continental quota.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Big blow as Apurvi, Elavenil fail to qualify for final
Big blow as Apurvi, Elavenil fail to qualify for final
17 new Tokyo Games-related COVID cases
17 new Tokyo Games-related COVID cases
China's Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics
China's Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Indian rowers move to repechage round
Olympics: Indian rowers move to repechage round
Tokyo Olympics: India beat New Zealand 3-2
Tokyo Olympics: India beat New Zealand 3-2
China's Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics
China's Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics
Punjab Cong crisis: Now Jakhar voices dissent
Punjab Cong crisis: Now Jakhar voices dissent

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Olympics: Indian rowers move to repechage round

Olympics: Indian rowers move to repechage round

Tokyo Olympics: India beat New Zealand 3-2

Tokyo Olympics: India beat New Zealand 3-2

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances