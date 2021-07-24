Tokyo Olympics: Indian judoka Sushila's campaign ends early

July 24, 2021 09:52 IST

IMAGE: Sushila started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Indian judoka Sushila Devi's challenge at the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan's Funa Tonaki, in Tokyo on Saturday.

Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match.

It was always going to be tough for the 26 year-old Manipuri at the world's premier sporting competition.

Competing in the 48kg category, Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous and cost her the match.

Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.

Sushila, who was the only Indian Judoka at this year's Olympics, had qualified for her maiden Games via the continental quota.