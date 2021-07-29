Tokyo Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 30

July 29, 2021 19:55 IST

IMAGE: India's Manu Bhaker will compete in the women's 25m rapid pistol qualification rapid event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Photograph: Reuters

Manu Bhaker and Deepika Kumari will be keen to make up for their below-par starts as they take centrestage on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics, on Friday.

The young Bhaker will be seen in action in the women's 25m rapid pistol qualification rapid event starting at 5.30am IST, while Deepika will participate in the archery women's individual 1/18 eliminations.



Lovlina Borgohain will be aiming to seal an Olympic medal when she takes on Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the women's welterweight quarter-finals at 8.48am IST.



PV Sindhu faces a tough quarter-final clash against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi at 1.15pm IST.



Avinash Sable will be the first among the Indian track and field athletes to compete in Tokyo as he participates in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat 2 followed by ace sprinter Dutee Chand in the women's 100m heats.



Check out India's schedule on Friday, July 30, 2021: