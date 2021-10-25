'To beat a top side like India by 10 wickets in amazing'

IMAGE: Pakistan Openers Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam celebrate winning the match against India on Sunday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq among former Pakistan cricketers cautioned players from going "overboard" with their celebrations following the historic win over India as it was only the first match of the team's T20 World Cup campaign.

Misbah, who was forced to resign as head coach of the national team one month before the World T20 Cup, said the players must remain focussed on winning the mega-event after beating India for the first time in a World Cup.

Speaking on the A sports Channel with Waqar Younis, who also resigned as bowling coach before the tournament, Misbah said: "I just hope we don't go overboard with the celebrations and forget we have more matches to play and win in the World Cup."

Misbah said that the team had displayed perfect discipline and executed its plans to perfection to beat India by 10 wickets.

“Now the task is to ensure we continue to play with the same discipline with every player fulfilling his role like he did against India if we are to win the tournament,” Misbah added.

Misbah and Waqar both resigned soon after the team returned from the West Indies and a few days after former captain and commentator Ramiz Raja took charge as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman on September 13.

Waqar also noted that it was a tendency in Pakistan cricket that celebrations tended to go overboard. “This is only the first match and we are still to play against other tough opposition. If we beat India today it does not mean we should take it for granted we can also beat New Zealand, Afghanistan. For that we will have to continue the hard work."

Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq also said that the players must not get carried away with the celebrations after the win over India as cricket was a cruel sport and every match was a new one.

Former Pakistan opener, Mohsin Khan said that winning the toss had been vital for Pakistan and Babar Azam took the right decision to chase down a total as dew would remain a big factor for teams in the tournament.

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after dismissing India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former Test pacer Aaqib Javed said that Shaheen Shah Afridi's burst of two wickets with the new ball and Hasan Ali's one wicket put India on the back foot and they never recovered after that.

“I liked the way the bowlers displayed so much discipline and game awareness today. Haris Rauf used the slower balls to great advantage,” he said.

Aaqib, a member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad, said that it was good to see the Pakistan players showing so much self-belief and confidence.

“India is a top side and to beat them by 10-wickets is amazing. Don't rule out a rematch with them perhaps in the final,” he said.

Pakistan's former wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Rashid Latif lauded the thorough professional attitude and performance from the players.

“Everything went according to plan today starting with the toss. I don't think any other team which loses its head coach and bowling coach just before a World Cup can perform like this. This can only be done by Pakistan which produces remarkable cricket when least expected,” Latif said.

Pakistan's former Test pacer Umar Gul said he had no doubt that India would make a strong comeback in their remaining matches. “They are a very strong side and they will be smarting after this defeat. Expect them to come back strongly.”

"Yes, I felt Pakistan could win this one in the T20 format but so one-sided and by such a big margin that is surprising to many of us," former Test spinner, Iqbal Qasim said.

Former India players also praised Pakistan but backed their team to bounce back and contend for a spot in the semi-finals.

"Am sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger. But I must compliment Pakistan for their brilliant win. They were a better team today," said former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"India have plenty of work ahead, but have the pedigree to bounce back quickly," said former batter VVS Laxman.