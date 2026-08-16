'Time To Drop Pant': Fans Fume After Galle Dismissal

Rishabh Pant's recent dismissal for 39 against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test has reignited concerns over his shot selection and consistency, drawing sharp criticism from cricket pundits and fans alike.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant faced criticism after another disappointing dismissal against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Rishabh Pant was dismissed for 39 runs against Sri Lanka in the first Test, failing to convert his start into a significant score.

His shot selection, particularly against off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, has drawn widespread criticism from fans and former cricketers.

Mohammad Kaif highlighted Pant's lack of common sense in the match situation, especially after Sri Lanka took the new ball.

Fans on social media expressed disappointment, with some suggesting Pant has 'lost the art of batting' and calling for his removal from the Test team.

Rishabh Pant's stay at the crease ended in another frustrating fashion as he fell for 39 against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test in Galle on Sunday.

His dismissal once again brought his shot selection under scrutiny, with the wicketkeeper-batter unable to convert his start into a bigger score.

After a lengthy rain delay, Pant resumed his innings on 27 but never really looked settled, especially against off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha. Sri Lanka kept tempting him with flighted deliveries, and eventually Pant went for the shot they were waiting for.

The Dismissal and Immediate Reactions

On 39, Pant stepped out and tried to hit a turning delivery over the infield, but failed to get enough timing on the loft. The ball went straight to Sonal Dinusha at mid-off, bringing another disappointing end to his innings.

The dismissal once again raised questions over Pant's consistency, particularly with his recent returns under scrutiny. In the South Africa series, Pant managed 49 runs in four innings, while he scored 81 runs in one innings against Afghanistan. In the ongoing Sri Lanka series, he has scored 39 in the first innings.

Fan and Expert Criticism

One fan wrote that Pant has 'lost the art of batting' and questioned the approach that has led to repeated dismissals.

'Rishab Pant has lost the art of batting. This has been a while in the making. Any great batter, even good ones plays their shot depending on the merit of the ball. But Pant has gone into blind slogging mode now.'

'He got out today exactly the same way he got out in the practice match. Its like he comes out from the dressing room with an instruction to defend. He defends defends defends, then tries to blindly jump out of his crease and slog towards midwicket.'

'There were fielders out in longoff n midwicket. You can just milk singles till they bring the field up. But what has gone to his head thinking that the ball will sail over their head, while he keeps getting out every match caught in the outfield.'

'Such a waste of talent he would become in Indian cricket!'

Mohammad Kaif also criticised Pant's shot selection, arguing that the wicketkeeper-batter needed to show greater awareness of the match situation.

Mohammad Kaif said, 'I"m not surprised Pant played that shot because that"s how he plays. But Sri Lanka had taken the new ball, and he should have shown some common sense and played cautiously. You can"t keep getting out to poor shots in every match. Pant missed a big opportunity today to score heavily and silence his critics.'

Rahane's Support and Calls for Dropping

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane, however, backed Pant's natural style while stressing the importance of understanding the team's requirements.

'Pant needs to learn to understand the team"s message—what to take and what not to. He is a quality player, and his natural game is what has brought him success,' Rahane said on air.

The criticism continued to pour in on social media, with one fan suggesting that Pant's confidence may be a factor behind his recent struggles. '

'Rishabh Pant has lost faith in his own ability.'

Another fan went a step further and called for Pant to be dropped from the Test side.

'Rishabh Pant is either ultra-defensive or looking to hit boundaries straight away, he just isn"t able to rotate the strike with singles and doubles. He doesn"t have confidence in his abilities like he used to.'

'Enough is enough. It's time to drop Rishabh Pant from the Test team.'