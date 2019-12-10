There's time for T20 WC, let's focus on winning this series: Rohit

December 10, 2019 17:19 IST

There's time for World T20s, let's focus on winning this series: Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma termed West Indies as an 'unpredictable' team. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rohit Sharma doesn't want to lose his sleep over World T20 which is still some distance away and thereby lose his grip on the present where come Wednesday, India have a series to win against a competitive West Indies side.

India will lock horns with two-time World T20 champions in series-deciding third match here even as the preparations to find the right combinations for the marquee event continues.

"See, I don't want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the (T20)World Cup. It is still a long-long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward," Rohit said on Tuesday ahead of the series finale.

"If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (by itself)," Rohit added.

"We are not scared of any team. Like I said they were good on that particular day and they won the game, as simple as that. If we are good, we know we can win any game at any given condition," Sharma said in the pre-match press conference.

"They have got some power-hitters right from the top to the end. It is a good challenge for our bowlers to bowl against a team like that where you know every second ball they are going to come and try to hit six," he added.

Sharma termed West Indies as an 'unpredictable' team and praised skipper's innings for taking the side over the line.

"They are very unpredictable as a team. You never know what they can come up with on that given day like we saw the other day. Even in the first game, they played very well and it was Virat's brilliance that got us over. But with West Indies, this is always expected and they play well as a team," he said.