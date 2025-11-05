Time for Gill to fire as India eye T20 series lead vs Australia

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's form in the series is a concern for India as he has now gone six games without a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill will be looking to turn the tables with a big knock after what has been an underwhelming tour when a confident India aim to go one up against a depleted Australia in the fourth T20 International, in Gold Coast, Queensland, on Thursday.



The series is locked at 1-1 after the first three T20I. The absence of pacer spearhead Josh Hazlewood in the previous game did make a difference as Australia struggled to defend a competitive total of 186.



Australia are depleted further going into the fourth match, with opener Travis Head released from the squad to play in the Sheffield Shield to prepare for the Ashes.



With Australia's two key players unavailable, this is India's best chance to take a decisive 2-1 lead before the fifth and final game at the Gabba.

IMAGE: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has shown some glimpses of his vintage self in the first and third matches with two good starts. Photograph: BCCI

In the previous game, India finally did look to get their combination right within their ambit of having an all-rounder at No. 8.



However, what will slightly bother the Indian team management is opener Shubman Gill's form in the series as he has now played six games without a half-century.



The sequence of scores since the start of the ODI series reads 10, 9, 24, 37 not out, 5, and 15. The only time he looked in good nick was during the first T20I in Canberra which was abandoned due to rain. He stroked a fluent 37 from 20 balls, adding an unbroken stand of 62 runs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (39 from 24 balls).



Gill has been troubled by fuller deliveries with a hint of movement and throughout the better part, he hasn't exactly looked in the regal touch which has made him the player that he is.



At the other end, Abhishek Sharma has done his reputation no harm as the World's No. 1 T20 batter with a fine half-century and two quick starts in the series.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has done his reputation no harm as the World's No. 1 T20 batter with some explosive knocks in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

However Gill, who will have to switch on to the red ball mode in a week's time, will certainly get a lot of confidence if he gets some runs irrespective of the format he is playing.



Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has shown some glimpses of his vintage self in the first and third matches with two good starts.



But he would also like to get some runs under the belt now that there will be a month-long break before the next series against South Africa.

IMAGE: Fast bowler Harshit Rana with bowling coach Morne Morkel. Photograph: BCCI

In between, one would expect Suryakumar to play Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Puducherry.



The bowling department, with the inclusion of Arshdeep Singh, looks way more compact even as Kuldeep Yadav has been sent back to prepare for the Test series against the Proteas.



The team management's main issue has always been that both Kuldeep and Arshdeep can't be played together as it weakenes their lower order batting.



If Kuldeep plays in these conditions, then Harshit Rana, who is capable of playing quick cameos, needs to be fitted in.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowls during India's training session at Gold Coast on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

When Arshdeep plays, they have to somehow get a Washington Sundar inducted and one saw the result as his 23-ball 49 decisively swung the third game in favour of India.



The Australian side will depend a lot on skipper Mitchell Marsh and Tim David for the firepower in batting. With no Head in the line-up, Marsh might have Matthew Short as his opening partner.

However, it is the bowling department where Australia need to do some rejigging as Sean Abbott certainly didn't look the part and one among Ben Dwarshuis or Mahli Beardman might just come in his place.



Teams:



India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (w/k), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (w/k), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.



Australia: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (w/k), Josh Phillippe (w/k), Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman, Benn Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis.



Match: Starts at 1.45 pm IST.