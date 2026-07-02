Time For India To Unleash Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not picked in India's playing XI in the first T20 International against England in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson has managed just 5, 0 and 1 in the last three games for India.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a match-winning 94 off 29 balls for India against Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation one-day series final.

Ishan Kishan has failed to fire at No 3, managing just 13 runs in the last three matches.

The clamour for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion in the Indian team is growing stronger by the day.



After yet another failure for Sanju Samson -- his third in a row -- in the rain-hit first T20I against England on Wednesday, the Indian team management led by Coach Gautam Gambhir has finally run out of excuses to keep the young batting prodigy out of the team any longer.



There is no denying Samson's major role in helping India win the T20 World Cup but like his winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav also found out nothing other than runs can keep your place in the team, especially with so many young stars breaking out in the IPL each year.

Samson's Struggles On Test Pitches

IMAGE: After three failures in a row, Sanju Samson is likely to dropped for the second T20I against England. Photograph: BCCI

Samson has managed just 5, 0 and 1 in the last three games for India as he struggled to get going on pitches with some help for the new ball in the early overs.



On the other hand, Sooryavanshi has literally forced his way into contention for the Indian team, scoring runs at every level whether it is Under-19, IPL or for India A.



The 15 year old's incredible striking ability has made him a huge fan favourite as he emerged as the new poster boy of Indian cricket before even making his international debut.



He was in stellar form in the IPL smashing his way to 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30 before scoring a match-winning 94 off 29 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-nation one-day series final.



India's top order is a big worry since the Ireland series. Ishan Kishan has failed to fire at No 3, managing just 13 runs in the last three matches as he has also struggled against the pacers in testing conditions.

Bring In Sooryavanshi: Gavaskar

Except for Suryakumar who was shown the door by the selectors, Gambhir has so far resisted the temptation to go in for major changes, backing the same group which won him the T20 World Cup.



But Samson hasn't helped his own cause. He was also on the verge of being dropped in the T20 World Cup before he came up with three match-winning knocks to power India to victory.

However, this time there will be no second chance with Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings.



As Sunil Gavaskar before the start of the series that it is now non-negotiable to give Sooryavanshi to give his India debut in England.



'It is clear now that India will have to drop their out-of-form batters and bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You can either open with him or bat him at No 3 but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must start from the first match against England,' Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.