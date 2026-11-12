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NZ's Seifert hails India's 'crucial' young pace attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho November 12, 2026 10:29 IST 3 Minutes Read
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New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert has lauded India's emerging pace attack for their exceptional teamwork and adaptability to challenging New Zealand conditions in the ongoing ODI series.

India's young pacer Gurnoor Brar has picked 7 wickets in the first two ODIs against New Zealand

IMAGE: India's young pacer Gurnoor Brar has picked 7 wickets in the first two ODIs against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert praised India's young pace attack for their effective unit play and disciplined bowling.
  • Seifert highlighted the importance of left-armer Arshdeep Singh and credited the bowlers for adapting to New Zealand's challenging wickets.
  • Despite their relative lack of international experience, the Indian pacers have troubled New Zealand, dismissing them for low scores in the first two ODIs.
  • Seifert acknowledged that while winning every game is the immediate goal, the team's focus is also on the bigger picture of the upcoming World Cup.
 

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert on Thursday heaped praise on India's young pace attack that has troubled his team, saying that the visiting bowlers work quite well as a unit despite being inherently different from each other.

Left-armer Arshdeep Singh, and the relatively less experienced trio of Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi have maintained disciplined lines on challenging surfaces to dismiss New Zealand for 185 and 134 in the first two ODIs before the third game was washed out. India lead the series 2-0.

Praise for Indian Bowlers

"To be honest, they all bowl very well, they all do something slightly different," Seifert said ahead of the fourth ODI in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

"Having Arshdeep as a left-hander, I think it's crucial as well. But to be honest, they work well as a unit, they all do something different, but to their credit, they didn't miss much on those wickets (in) the last two games. I think they do a very good job together."

The 33-year-old Seifert also credited them for adjusting to New Zealand's conditions, despite their relative lack of international experience.

Adapting to Conditions

"Look, we're playing international cricket, it doesn't necessarily matter who you play, you play Australia, England, they got all those kinds of bowlers as well. So, I think to their credit, they've come to New Zealand and adapted to these wickets and hats off to them. "But look, it's not just calling them out, they bowl very well and no matter who you play in international cricket, you've got to adapt to the wicket and the players that you play," he said.

Seifert said the team's attention is also on the bigger picture, with the World Cup on the horizon next year. "We always look to try and go out there and win every game. Don't get me wrong, you want to look to win every series, but the big picture is obviously the World Cup coming up as well, so it's about, learning, gelling as a team, and there's obviously a few changes as well, so it's giving those guys the opportunity," Seifert said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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