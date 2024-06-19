Tim David adds leg spin to arsenal for Australia in T20 WC

Australia's Tim David working 'hard' on leg-spin, looking to find his 'own method'

IMAGE: Will the big hitting Tim David deliver with the ball? Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Australia batter Tim David is working on his spin game as the paradigm of wicket-taking is likely to shift in the Caribbean in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In the T20 circle, David has established himself as a top finisher and a player who can occasionally chip in with a couple of overs with his off-spin.

However, he revealed that he has been working on leg-spin for the past couple of months to give the Baggy Greens an extra option should they require it.

"It just gives you options as a match-up. I started bowling leg spin in nets about nine months ago, and they came out really well. So, just been working really hard on it. And to be honest... I really enjoy bowling. It's more fun in the game than just sitting there for 20 overs in the field," David, who hasn't bowled a single over in the ongoing T20 World Cup, said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Australia's frontline spinners, featuring Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa, have helped David improve the spin aspect of his game.

"It's been really good to bowl with Ash, (and) bowl with Zamps when they're around in the nets, (and) rub ideas off them. There's [also] bowling coaches, and it's really good to get different ideas from people. But again, it's about what works for me and (about) finding my own method," David added.

In the Super 8, Australia will have to go through India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to progress further in the tournament.

They will face Bangladesh on Friday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Asian side has a trump card hidden in the sleeve, legspinner Rishad Hossain. The 21-year-old has been flying high in the ongoing edition with seven scalps already under his belt in four matches.

Australia have hardly seen him play and he could be a threat that they might struggle to negate. Despite the unfamiliarity, David ensured that Australia would take him on.

"I suppose that's the nature of the World Cup, isn't it? You play every team once," David said. "You might get a team twice if you play in the final, so you don't get to face a lot of lot of these guys; you don't get a big look at them. I don't think anyone in our team will have played against him (Rishad). So we're going to take him on," David stated.