News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tim David adds leg spin to arsenal for Australia in T20 WC

Tim David adds leg spin to arsenal for Australia in T20 WC

Source: ANI
June 19, 2024 12:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's Tim David working 'hard' on leg-spin, looking to find his 'own method'

Tim David

IMAGE: Will the big hitting Tim David deliver with the ball? Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Australia batter Tim David is working on his spin game as the paradigm of wicket-taking is likely to shift in the Caribbean in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In the T20 circle, David has established himself as a top finisher and a player who can occasionally chip in with a couple of overs with his off-spin.

However, he revealed that he has been working on leg-spin for the past couple of months to give the Baggy Greens an extra option should they require it.

"It just gives you options as a match-up. I started bowling leg spin in nets about nine months ago, and they came out really well. So, just been working really hard on it. And to be honest... I really enjoy bowling. It's more fun in the game than just sitting there for 20 overs in the field," David, who hasn't bowled a single over in the ongoing T20 World Cup, said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

 

Australia's frontline spinners, featuring Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa, have helped David improve the spin aspect of his game.

"It's been really good to bowl with Ash, (and) bowl with Zamps when they're around in the nets, (and) rub ideas off them. There's [also] bowling coaches, and it's really good to get different ideas from people. But again, it's about what works for me and (about) finding my own method," David added.

In the Super 8, Australia will have to go through India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to progress further in the tournament.

They will face Bangladesh on Friday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Asian side has a trump card hidden in the sleeve, legspinner Rishad Hossain. The 21-year-old has been flying high in the ongoing edition with seven scalps already under his belt in four matches.

Australia have hardly seen him play and he could be a threat that they might struggle to negate. Despite the unfamiliarity, David ensured that Australia would take him on.

"I suppose that's the nature of the World Cup, isn't it? You play every team once," David said. "You might get a team twice if you play in the final, so you don't get to face a lot of lot of these guys; you don't get a big look at them. I don't think anyone in our team will have played against him (Rishad). So we're going to take him on," David stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Should Kohli Continue As Opener?
Should Kohli Continue As Opener?
Williamson steps down as NZ captain
Williamson steps down as NZ captain
SKY on what's expected from a world No. 1 batter
SKY on what's expected from a world No. 1 batter
Rishi, What Will Sudha Murty Think?!
Rishi, What Will Sudha Murty Think?!
Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat
Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat
When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell
When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It '03 Or '24'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It '03 Or '24'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pak

Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pak

What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?

What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances