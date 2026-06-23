Tilak Varma's Blistering Unbeaten 136 Powers Medak Falcons To Victory

India vice-captain Tilak Varma delivered a sensational unbeaten 136 off 56 balls in a TG20 match, providing a perfect warm-up for his crucial role in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma has warmed up nicely for India's upcoming UK tour. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 136 runs off just 56 balls in a TG20 match.

His century helped Medak Falcons chase down a target of 259 against Warangal Warriors.

This explosive innings serves as a significant warm-up for Varma before the T20I series against Ireland and England.

Varma reached his fifty in 22 balls and his century in 42 balls, showcasing aggressive batting.

Warriors captain Aman Rao Perala also scored a blazing 142 off 48 balls in the high-scoring encounter.

India vice-captain Tilak Varma warmed up for the upcoming away T20I series against Ireland and England with an unbeaten 136 off 56 balls that propelled Medak Falcons to a three-wicket win over Warangal Warriors in the TG20 here.

Tilak Varma's Explosive Century

Chasing a mammoth 259, Tilak got off the blocks quickly to ensure that the Falcons kept up with the required run rate as they scored fifty in the fourth over. Tilak registered his fifty in 22 balls to help his side past the 100-run mark in eight overs. With 65 runs needed off the last five overs, Tilak breezed to his century in 42 balls and stitched a 58-run partnership with Vikram to keep Falcons alive. Vikram (27) fell in the penultimate over with 20 runs needed from 12 balls. But Tilak, who hammered 14 fours and eight sixes, stood tall to take his side home.

Earlier, promising Hyderabad batter and Warriors captain Aman Rao Perala set the tone for the high-scoring contest with his blazing 32-ball century, scoring 142 in 48 balls to help his side post a daunting target of 259. This is the only match Tilak will play in the tournament as he will be travelling to Ireland soon to team up with the India squad ahead of the T20 series, starting on June 26.