Tilak Varma's South Zone move closer to Duleep Trophy final

South Zone is on the verge of qualifying for the Duleep Trophy final, needing just 109 runs for victory against North Zone on Day 4 of their crucial semifinal clash.

IMAGE: South Zone move closer to the Duleep Trophy final. Photograph: BCCI Domestic

Key Points South Zone requires 109 runs to win their Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone.

They are currently 72/2 at lunch on Day 4, chasing a target of 181.

Captain Tilak Varma's unbeaten century in the first innings was crucial for South Zone's strong position.

North Zone showed resilience in their second innings, setting a challenging target.

The match remains poised, with South Zone holding the advantage but North Zone seeking quick wickets.

South Zone moved within touching distance of the Duleep Trophy final after reaching 72/2 at lunch on Day 4 of their semifinal against North Zone in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

South Zone's Path To Victory

Chasing 181 for victory, South Zone need another 109 runs to book their place in the final. Narayan Jagadeesan was unbeaten on 19 off 50 balls, while Tilak Varma was not out on five off 15 deliveries at the break.

North Zone were bowled out for 195 in their first innings before South Zone took a big lead with 312. Captain Tilak Varma led the way with an unbeaten century as South Zone put themselves in a strong position.

North Zone, however, showed some fight in their second innings and eventually set South Zone a target of 181.

The chase got off to a steady start, but South Zone lost two wickets before lunch. With 109 runs still needed, Jagadeesan and Varma will look to build a partnership and take their team closer to victory.

South Zone now have the advantage, but North Zone will know that a couple of quick wickets could change the game. The winner of the semifinal will move into the Duleep Trophy final.