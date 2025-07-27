HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Varma to lead South Zone in Duleep Trophy

Varma to lead South Zone in Duleep Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 27, 2025 18:42 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma was in fine touch for Hampshire recently, smashing 100, 56, 47 and 112 in four innings for the English county side. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Tilak Varma was on Sunday named as the South Zone skipper in the season-opening Duleep Trophy to be held in Bengaluru next month. 

The 22-year-old Tilak, who has played four ODIs and 25 T20Is, was in fine touch for Hampshire recently, smashing 100, 56, 47 and 112 in four innings for the English county side.

Kerala players were rewarded for their excellent run till the Ranji Trophy final as four players from the state found place in the 16-member squad. 

Mohammed Azharuddeen, was named as Tilak's deputy, while Kerala's M D Nidheesh, Basil NP and Salman Nizar also made it to the squad. 

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan, who has flown to England as a cover for the injured Rishabh Pant, senior left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and middle-order batter Devdutt Padikkal also find a place in the squad. 

India and Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar will lead the South Zone bowling attack. 

Meanwhile, prolific batter R Smaran, who was Karnataka's highest run-getter in last season's Ranji Trophy with 516

runs, has been included as a standby, possibly because of the unspecified injury that he picked up in May that prevented him from joining IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This year the Duleep Trophy will return to the Zonal format between six teams, deviating from the previous years' set-up of India A, B, C and D.

The senior national selectors picked the sides when the tournament was played in the A, B, C and D format, but now the teams will be picked by respective zone selectors. 

The four-day tournament will be played here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds from August 28.

 

North Zone will face East Zone while Central Zone will take on North East Zone in the quarter-final matches.

South Zone and West Zone have got a direct entry into the semi-finals. 

South Zone squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vice-captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, T Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MD Nidheesh, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar.

Stand-by: Mohit Redkar, R Smaran, Ankit Sharma, Eden Apple  Tom, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shubman Gill equals greats Bradman, Gavaskar
Shubman Gill equals greats Bradman, Gavaskar
Kuldeep benched! Gavaskar says Gill may not be in charge
Kuldeep benched! Gavaskar says Gill may not be in charge
Azhar slams India-Pak cricket hypocrisy: 'All or nothing'
Azhar slams India-Pak cricket hypocrisy: 'All or nothing'
Ever-reliable Rahul hits another major milestone!
Ever-reliable Rahul hits another major milestone!
'Wouldn't be surprised if Root chases Tendulkar down'
'Wouldn't be surprised if Root chases Tendulkar down'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition in Tamil Nadu3:17

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition...

PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

PM Modi celebrates Chola legacy with prayers at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple2:53

PM Modi celebrates Chola legacy with prayers at...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD