Tilak Varma, Siraj among celebrities named in notice over 'unauthorised' TG20 league

The Telangana Cricket Association has issued legal notices to actors and cricketers over their reported involvement in the proposed TG20 League, citing lack of BCCI approval.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma is currently captaining the India A side in the tri-nation ODI series in Sri Lanka. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Telangana Cricket Association has sent legal notices to India cricketers Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj over their association with the proposed TG20 League.

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu and actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh also face legal scrutiny.

The association alleges the league lacks BCCI approval and raises concerns over unauthorised commercial activity and celebrity endorsements linked to it.

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has issued legal notices to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, as well as cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu, and Mohammed Siraj, over their reported association with the proposed TG20 League, alleging that the tournament lacks approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The TCA alleged that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting business with corporate entities without BCCI's authorisation and that promoting the proposed TG20 League without approval amounts to an offence. The association has raised concerns over the league's regulatory status and the potential implications of celebrity endorsements.

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Tilak is captaining the India A squad which is currently taking part in the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, while Siraj has been rested from India's T20I squads for the upcoming tours against Ireland and England as a precautionary measure for workload management. Rayudu has transitioned into a cricket expert and commentator after retiring from all formats of cricket in May 2023.

As of now, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Venkatesh has publicly responded to the legal notices or the allegations made by the TCA.

The development comes at a time when both actors are occupied with major film projects. Venkatesh is currently shooting for 'Adarsha Kutumbam,' directed by Trivikram.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is busy with director Rahul Sankrityan's historical action drama 'Ranabaali,' which is slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026. The actor is also simultaneously working on Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.