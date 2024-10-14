News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Tilak Varma named India A captain for Asia Cup

Tilak Varma named India A captain for Asia Cup

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 14:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma will lead India A squad filled with players with IPL experience. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma will lead India A while Abhishek Sharma will serve as his deputy in the upcoming men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled from October 18 to 27 in Muscat, Oman.

The 21-year-old Varma brings experience from four ODIs and 16 T20Is, while Sharma has played eight T20Is. The squad also includes leg spinner Rahul Chahar, who has six T20I and one ODI appearances for India.

 

India A boasts several players with IPL experience, including Prabhsimran Singh from Punjab Kings, Anuj Rawat from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ayush Badoni from Lucknow Super Giants, Ramandeep Singh from Kolkata Knight Riders, and Nehal Wadhera from Mumbai Indians in the batting lineup.

In the bowling department, the team features Vaibhav Arora (KKR), R Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans), Hrithik Shokeen (MI), Rasikh Salam (Delhi Capitals), and Aaqib Khan.

Placed in Group B, India A will kick off their campaign against Pakistan on October 19 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

Oman and UAE complete their group, while Group A consists of Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka A.

This will mark the first time the tournament is played in the T20 format. The previous five editions were held in the 50-over format.

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (C), Abhishek Sharma (VC), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (WK), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aaqib Khan, Rasik Salam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
He has damaged Indian soccer: Bhutia blasts AIFF chief
He has damaged Indian soccer: Bhutia blasts AIFF chief
Harman laments missed opportunities in defeat to Aus
Harman laments missed opportunities in defeat to Aus
'Uncapped Player Rule Not An Exception For Dhoni'
'Uncapped Player Rule Not An Exception For Dhoni'
Steve Smith back at No 4 for India Tests
Steve Smith back at No 4 for India Tests
Teen drinks poison after being scolded for mobile use
Teen drinks poison after being scolded for mobile use
Air India, Indigo flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
Air India, Indigo flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'I know how to deal with failures because...'

'I know how to deal with failures because...'

Rafael Nadal's India Connections

Rafael Nadal's India Connections

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances