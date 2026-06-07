Tilak Varma Becomes Most Expensive Player At Inaugural TG20 Auction

India's T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma made headlines by fetching the highest bid of Rs 33 lakh at the inaugural TG20 player auction.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma was acquired by Medak Falcons for Rs 33 lakh in the inaugural TG20 auction in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma was the highest bid player at the inaugural TG20 auction, securing Rs 33 lakh from Medak Falcons.

Tilak Varma was recently appointed vice-captain for India's upcoming T20I tours to Ireland and England.

Mohammed Siraj was bought by Warangal Warriors for Rs 14 lakh, while CV Milind became the most expensive uncapped player at Rs 17 lakh.

The inaugural TG20 tournament will feature eight franchises competing in 32 matches over 21 days, commencing on June 21.

India's T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma fetched the highest bid of Rs 33 lakh (Rs 3.3 million) from Medak Falcons at the inaugural TG20 player auction in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Tilak was on Saturday appointed as the vice-captain of India squads that will tour Ireland and England for five T20Is, which will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

TG20 Auction: Top Bids And Tournament Details

Tilak's India teammate Mohammed Siraj joined Warangal Warriors. The Warriors picked up the pacer for Rs 14 lakh (Rs 1.4 million). Both Tilak and Siraj were Icon Class players, while there were other categories such as A+ and A.

All-rounder CV Milind became the most expensive uncapped player, with Anvita Khammam Aces securing him for Rs 17 lakh (Rs 1.7 milllion).

The inaugural TG20 will commence on June 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, with eight franchises competing in 32 matches over 21 days.