'Tilak Varma is clueless': Srikkanth backs Samson over him

The Indian cricket team's T20I performance is under intense scrutiny following consecutive series losses on their UK tour, raising serious questions about the new leadership and player selections, particularly concerning vice-captain Tilak Varma's form.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma faces criticism after struggling in England. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's T20I team is struggling significantly on their UK tour, losing series to Ireland and England.

New leadership, including captain Shreyas Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma, faces intense scrutiny over team performance.

Tilak Varma's batting form and leadership role have drawn criticism, with former captain Srikkanth suggesting Sanju Samson as a better alternative.

Team management's decision-making regarding player protection and selection is being questioned.

India’s struggles in T20Is have started raising serious questions, with the team still searching for answers under its new leadership group. Captain Shreyas Iyer and vice-captain Tilak Varma have found themselves in the spotlight as India continue to wait for their first win on the UK tour.

The poor run has been a surprise for a team that lifted the T20 World Cup just a few months ago. India have lost the series against Ireland and are already 0-2 down against England, who have sealed the series with matches still left to play.

Leadership Under Pressure

Since their World Cup triumph, India have gone through a period of major changes. Suryakumar Yadav was replaced as captain and later dropped from the squad, while Axar Patel also lost his vice-captaincy role. Those decisions, combined with disappointing performances, have put the new setup under increasing pressure.

Tilak Varma has faced the most criticism among the batters after failing to make a strong impact despite being given a key leadership role. The left-hander’s struggles on the UK tour have led to questions about whether he deserves a place in the playing XI.

Srikkanth Questions Tilak Varma's Role

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not hold back while assessing Tilak’s performances, saying Sanju Samson would have been a better choice for the team. ‘He’s already the vice-captain, and it looks like he’ll soon become the captain also. Tilak Varma might have himself said he doesn’t want to go out, seeing the pace and bounce. Tilak Varma is clueless. I would rather play Sanju Samson himself instead of Tilak Varma,’ Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Since becoming vice-captain, Tilak has scored 19, 55, 13, 24 not out and 3. While his fighting 55 against Ireland showed glimpses of his ability, it came in a narrow one-run defeat. His recent outings in England -- 13, 24 not out and 3 -- have only added to the concerns around India’s batting struggles.

Srikkanth also questioned the team management’s decision-making, saying the way Tilak has been handled sends mixed signals. He believes that if the team sees him as a future leader and a key batter, he should be trusted to face difficult situations instead of being protected from fast bowlers.

‘You make Tilak Varma your main batter and vice-captain. Yet, why are you shielding him against fast bowling? They are sending Axar Patel ahead of him. They are trying to shield Tilak Varma because they know he’s vulnerable against short-pitched bowling. I’ve been consistently saying he should be dropped. But they don’t drop him,’ he added.