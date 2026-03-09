HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tilak Takes T20 WC Trophy to Brush His Teeth!

Tilak Takes T20 WC Trophy to Brush His Teeth!

March 09, 2026 18:54 IST

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma's quirky celebration of the T20 World Cup victory, including brushing his teeth with the trophy, has gone viral, showcasing the team's joy and pride.

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma is making the most of the historic victory. Photograph: Tilak Varma/Instagram

Key Points

  • Tilak Varma celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory by posing with the trophy and sharing a 'Good morning' message to Indian fans.
  • Abhishek Sharma posted a heartfelt message of gratitude, 'Shukar hai rabba tera,' with a picture of the trophy on his bed.

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma celebrated India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph in their own fun way after the historic win.

Tilak Varma shared a picture posing with the T20 World Cup trophy, greeting fans with the message, ‘Good morning to my fellow 1.4 billion Indians waking up as World Champions.’

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma

 

But Tilak didn’t stop there. In another playful moment, he was seen carrying the trophy with him while brushing his teeth, clearly making the most of the historic victory.

Abhishek Sharma's Heartfelt Celebration

Abhishek Sharma also joined the celebrations, posting a picture with the trophy placed on his bed and writing a heartfelt caption, ‘Shukar hai rabba tera.’

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

