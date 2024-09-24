News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ticket prices soar for upcoming India-England series

Ticket prices soar for upcoming India-England series

Source: PTI
September 24, 2024 22:37 IST
IMAGE: Last month's England v Sri Lanka match at the Lord's Cricket Ground witnessed a low crowd turnout. Photograph: Lord's Cricket Ground/Instagram

The ticket prices for the Lord's Test involving India and England next summer have been increased again despite a tepid response from the fans for the game against Sri Lanka this season.

Lord's owner Marylebone Cricket Club had come in for criticism for the ticket prices for this summer's Test between England and Sri Lanka.

The five-match Test series between India and England begins on June 20 with the third game scheduled at Lord's from July 10.

 

The cheapest tickets for the Lord's Test involving India are priced at 90 pounds each and they offer restricted views. For the unrestricted views, the fans will have to shell out anything between 120-175 pounds, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The tickets with restricted views for last month's Test against Sri Lanka ranged from 115 to 140 pounds. The match ended on day four with only 9000 spectators in attendance, filling only one third of the stadium capacity.

The home series against India is the second biggest draw after the Ashes involving Australia

Following the Sri Lanka Test, England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope had expressed surprise at the low crowd turnout.

"It was just like 'jeez, it seems quiet today'," Pope had said.

"I'm not sure if people expected the game to be done by day four or not. It's a shame it wasn't a full house because it was obviously a good day's play."

Source: PTI
