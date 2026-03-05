Thriller! India Hold Off England Despite Bethell's Heroics

India edged England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup final for the second successive time after Jacob Bethell's brilliant century went in vain.
Defending champions India withstood Jacob Bethell's brilliant hundred in a thrilling match to beat England by seven runs on Thursday and reach the Twenty20 World Cup final.
Put in to bat, India racked up a commanding 253-7 as Sanju Samson struck a commanding 89, supported by fluent contributions from Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan.
England's reply was carried single-handedly by Bethell, who plundered a 48-ball 105 to keep his team in the hunt, but the two-time champions fell just short.
India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad as they aim to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.