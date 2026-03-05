HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Thriller! India Hold Off England Despite Bethell's Heroics

Thriller! India Hold Off England Despite Bethell's Heroics

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 23:29 IST

x

India edged England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup final for the second successive time after Jacob Bethell's brilliant century went in vain.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with his teammates after the wicket of Will Jacks.

IMAGE: Captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates with his teammates after the wicket of Will Jacks. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
 

Defending champions India withstood Jacob Bethell's brilliant hundred in a thrilling match to beat England by seven runs on Thursday and reach the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Put in to bat, India racked up a commanding 253-7 as Sanju Samson struck a commanding 89, supported by fluent contributions from Shivam Dube and Ishan Kishan.

England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after reaching his century 

IMAGE: England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

England's reply was carried single-handedly by Bethell, who plundered a 48-ball 105 to keep his team in the hunt, but the two-time champions fell just short.

India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttle

IMAGE: India's Varun Chakravarthy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad as they aim to become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup title.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Charter Arranged After Sammy's Plea for Update
Charter Arranged After Sammy's Plea for Update
J&K's Ranji Triumph: Jay Shah Highlights Investment Impact
J&K's Ranji Triumph: Jay Shah Highlights Investment Impact
Afghanistan name new T20I captain ahead of SL series
Afghanistan name new T20I captain ahead of SL series
T20 WC Semi: Pujara Maps Out India's Strategy
T20 WC Semi: Pujara Maps Out India's Strategy
T20 WC: India Edge England, Set Up Final With NZ
T20 WC: India Edge England, Set Up Final With NZ

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

Video: Moment Israeli F-35 Shot Down Iranian YAK-1300:17

Video: Moment Israeli F-35 Shot Down Iranian YAK-130

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual Glam Look 1:08

Simple Yet Stunning: Sara Tendulkar Flaunts Her Casual...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO