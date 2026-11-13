Three Ducks in One Over! India Suffer 2019 World Cup Flashbacks

India suffered a shocking top-order collapse against New Zealand in the fourth ODI, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer dismissed for ducks in the first over. The visitors slumped to 9/4, reviving memories of their 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat.

The Indian top order produced a nightmarish start in the 4th ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, with opener Rohit Sharma departing for a golden duck while and Virat Kohli dismissed for no score after facing four deliveries.

Chasing 334 runs, India were jolted early as Rohit was sent packing off the very first ball, his second duck of the series. On the fifth ball of the first over, Virat was cleaned up by a perfect nip-backer from Henry while stand-in skipper Shreyas Iyer was dismissed leg-before-wicket for a golden duck in the same over.

This was reminiscent of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

During that forgettable 2019 WC semi-final, Henry took two of three wickets, which left India struggling at 5/3 while chasing 241 at Manchester, with Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat dismissed for one run each. India lost the match by 18 runs and made a heartbreaking exit in the final four stage.

Friday's instance was the first time ever, that the Indian team lost three wickets in an ODI match without any runs on the board and it was only the fifth instance in ODI history, with Pakistan having done it twice, Bangladesh and Australia having done it once.

This is the second time that both Rohit and Kohli registered ducks in an ODI. The previous instance had come against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2010.

This was Kohli's 20th duck in ODIs and his first in New Zealand, while it was Rohit's 18th in 50-over cricket.

It was also the first time Rohit has been dismissed on the first ball of an innings, with Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag holding this unfortunate record with three such dismissals.

Rohit and Virat already hold a poor record against Matt Henry, with Rohit scoring just 57 off 71 balls against the pacer, dismissed thrice. He averages only 19 and strikes at 80.28. Virat has scored 59 in 60 balls against Henry, dismissed thrice and striking at 98.33 against him.

With the loss of Ruturaj Gaikwad for just five runs in 13 balls, India sank to 9/4.

This is the second time that India have lost their first four wickets for under 10 runs in an ODI. They were reduced to an identical 9/4 in the famous 1983 World Cup game against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, where captain Kapil Dev produced a hard-hitting 175*, which took India to a total of 266/8, which proved to be match-winning.

A fiery century from Will Young and a half-century from Tim Seifert were standouts as New Zealand posted 333 in their 50 overs in the fourth ODI against India.