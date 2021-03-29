News
Perera first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over

Perera first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 29, 2021 16:57 IST
Thisara Perera

IMAGE: Thisara Perera is the ninth cricketer in the world to have achieved this feat in professional cricket. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

All-rounder Thisara Perera became the first Sri Lankan to hit six sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket during a domestic tournament.

 

The 31-year-old achieved the feat during his unbeaten 13-ball 52 while captaining Sri Lanka Army in a group match against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in the Major Clubs Limited Over List A tournament at the Army Ground in Panagoda town, near Colombo on Sunday.

His knock, which contained eight sixes, was also the second-fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in List A cricket, after former Sri Lanka all-rounder Kaushalya Weeraratne's 12-ball fifty in 2005.

Perera came in to bat at No. 5 with 20 balls remaining in their innings that was truncated to 41-overs-a-side. Part-time off-spinner Dilhan Cooray was the bowler at the receiving end of Perera's onslaught.

Perera is the ninth cricketer in the world to have achieved this feat in professional cricket, after Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter and recently Kieron Pollard.

The left-hander has played six Tests, 166 ODIs and 64 T20 Internationals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
