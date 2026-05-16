This 'Supremely Talented' 15-Year-Old Is Scaring IPL Teams

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is earning accolades in the IPL, with coaches praising his exceptional talent and potential for international cricket.

IMAGE: The fearless and unstoppable Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kumar Sangakkara praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent, game understanding, and composure within the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Ian Bell describes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent as 'absolutely scary' and identifies him as a key wicket for opponents.

Sooryavanshi's fearless batting and high scoring rate in IPL 2026 have sparked discussions about his potential inclusion in India's T20I squad.

Sangakkara emphasises the importance of maintaining focus and consistency for Rajasthan Royals to secure a playoff berth in the IPL.

Bell highlights the need for young players like Sooryavanshi to continuously evolve as opponents develop strategies against them in IPL and international cricket.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a highly talented player who understands the game well and enjoys batting.

He urged the youngster to stay relaxed, enjoy his cricket, and accept both good and bad performances as part of his development. Sangakkara also noted that despite his age, Sooryavanshi has held his own within the squad and earned respect among senior players.

Sangakkara was speaking to the reporters on the eve of RR's clash against the Delhi Capitals in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Vaibhav is supremely talented and very young. He should enjoy every moment on the field. He will have his good days and bad days. It is okay. He enjoys love batting, reads the game really well and is a smart young kid. Around the group, he has held his own among seniors," Sangakkara said.

Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Push

Rajasthan Royals currently sits fifth on the Indian Premier League points table with six wins from 11 matches, accumulating 12 points. The team will now aim to win at least two of their remaining fixtures to strengthen their push for a playoff berth.

Sangakkara emphasised the importance of staying focused on the present rather than getting ahead of themselves, saying the team must concentrate on each game and maintain consistency in their standards.

He noted that while the bowling unit is in good rhythm, the batting has been inconsistent, something he described as normal in T20 cricket. Sangakkara added that the key for the team is to keep believing in their abilities and approach the remaining matches with confidence and discipline.

"Sometimes you tend to think too far ahead. We have conversations with players to keep their focus. We have to win all our games, and it is a good challenge for the team. The real key is to be consistent with your standards. We are in a good place, with the ball, not so much with the bat. That happens in T20 cricket. You have to keep believing in your skillset to beat any side," he added.

Ian Bell's High Praise for Sooryavanshi

Delhi Capitals batting coach Ian Bell hailed Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and called his talent "absolutely scary" ahead of both teams' clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday.

Sooryavanshi is currently the ninth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2026 and has impressed everyone with his fearless batting. In 11 innings, he has scored 440 runs at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 236.55, including a century and two half-centuries.

Sooryavanshi's Impact and Future Prospects

His fearless assault on top-quality pacers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sparked discussions about whether he should be fast-tracked into India's T20I squad.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the DC vs RR IPL 2026 match, Ian Bell praised the young cricketer.

"He is a fantastic young player. The talent is absolutely scary. And we want to get him out early. When you play Rajasthan Royals, he is the prized wicket, and you want to get him out early, as you know the damage he can do if he stays at the crease long enough," Bell said.

Bell said that the key challenge for any young cricketer is continuous improvement, as opponents in international and IPL cricket quickly develop strategies using extensive analysis and footage. He praised Sooryavanshi's natural talent and noted that he is well supported by experienced mentors like Trevor Penney and Kumar Sangakkara in the RR setup. Bell added that it is only a matter of time before Sooryavanshi represents India and said he enjoys watching him bat from a neutral perspective.

"The challenge for any young player is to keep evolving. In international cricket and IPL cricket, people will come up with plans; there's more knowledge and more videos. He has got so much natural talent and has got good people around him -- Trevor Penney and Sangakkara, who can guide him well. And I am sure it is only a matter of time before we see him with India as well. From a neutral point of view, it is nice to watch him bat," Bell added.

U19 World Cup Performance

Sooryavanshi also made his mark at the U19 WC this year, where he ended up as the second-highest run-getter with 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 175. He smacked a record-breaking 30 sixes in the competition, surpassing South Africa's Dewald Brevis' 18 sixes in the 2022 edition by miles.