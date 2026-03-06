This POTM award should go to Bumrah: Samson

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 89 powered India to 253/7 before they survived Jacob Bethell's stunning century to beat England by seven runs and enter the T20 World Cup final.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson gave India a blazing start in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A blazing unbeaten 89 from Sanju Samson powered India to a thrilling seven-run victory over England in the semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, setting up a title clash against New Zealand national cricket team in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Put in to bat, Samson’s 42-ball knock -- studded with eight fours and seven sixes — anchored India’s imposing 253/7.

He received valuable support from Shivam Dube (43 off 25), Ishan Kishan (39 off 18), Hardik Pandya (27 off 12) and Tilak Varma (21 off 7) as India piled on the runs at the batting-friendly venue.

England’s chase appeared in trouble at 95/4 before Jacob Bethell launched a sensational counterattack. The left-hander smashed 105 off 48 balls, hitting eight fours and seven sixes, and added 77 runs for the fifth wicket with Will Jacks (35 off 20).

Bethell continued the assault even after Jacks fell, while a blistering four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer kept England in the hunt. But disciplined death bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah, ensured the visitors finished just short at 246/7.

Samson 'calculated his innings'

Named Player of the Match, Samson credited his preparation and recent form for the crucial innings.

'Feels really great. To be honest, I kind of knew that I got some form going from the last game, so I thought I need to continue. I think it's not easy you find form at the crucial games for your country, so I thought "big game, I need to make the most out of how I'm batting". So I gave myself an extra time.'

'I calculated my innings a bit. I prepared really well and I think things came off nicely. Got a bit lucky to start off and then I just wanted to carry on.'

Samson, whose 89 laid the foundation for India’s imposing total, said the award should actually have gone to Jasprit Bumrah for his crucial bowling in the death overs.

'All credit goes to Bumrah, I think the world class bowler, a true once in a generation player. I think that's what he delivered today. I think this award should go to him actually.

'I think if we didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I think I would not be standing here. All credit goes to the bowlers, how they backed themselves in the tough conditions,' Samson said.

'Very happy to contribute on the winning side for my country.'

Samson added that India aimed to post a massive total after being asked to bat.

'As I told before, I think you need to assess the conditions. We have played a lot of cricket here in Wankhede, as I said before, chasing becomes a bit easier here. They won the toss, put us into bat, so we knew after the way we batted, the way myself and Ishaan batted, the partnership which we had for after Abhishek got out, I thought that 250 should be possible here. So I think that's what we were talking about in the dressing room as well.'

On missing out on a century, Samson said: 'I think you can't actually score a hundred. It actually comes in the process... it's not a Test game, it's not a ODI game where you can go up and down, up and down.

'Once you've got the start, you're batting first. There is no other way. You just have to keep going hard, hard, hard. And once you, I think end up on the right side, who knows, I think, which amount of runs I'm getting. So I'm very happy to get whatever I'm getting and very happy to contribute on the winning side for my country.'