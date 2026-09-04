'This one is for my family': Mandhana dedicates record-breaking century to loved ones

Smriti Mandhana's record 124 powered India to a 137-run win over Hong Kong, while Deepti Sharma and fellow bowlers completed the rout and exposed little resistance from opponents.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana brought up her 18th international hundred, the most by a woman in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Smriti Mandhana smashed 124 off 64 balls to power India to 193/5 against Hong Kong.

Mandhana became the leading century-maker in women’s international cricket and the leading run-scorer in women’s cricket.

Deepti Sharma led the attack with 3/9 as India bowled Hong Kong out for 56 in 16.2 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur praised Mandhana, Shafali and the bowlers but said India’s middle order needs more time at the crease.

Smriti Mandhana dedicated her record-breaking century to her family after leading India Women to a massive 137-run win over Hong Kong in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match in Dubai on Thursday.

Mandhana smashed 124 off 64 balls as India posted 193/5 at the Dubai International Stadium. Hong Kong were then bowled out for 56 in 16.2 overs as India’s spinners and medium pacers completed a dominant victory.

"It's been a lot of things; I would like to dedicate this to my family. We are not really aware of them (Hong Kong) because we have only seen a few videos, just more about adjusting to the pace," Mandhana said after the match.

Mandhana Surpasses Lanning and Mithali

The century also added two major records to Mandhana’s name. She became the leading century-maker in women’s international cricket, moving past Australia’s Meg Lanning. She also overtook former India captain Mithali Raj to become the leading run-scorer in women’s cricket.

Mandhana received strong support from Shafali Verma as India’s top order set up a formidable total. The bowlers then finished the job, with Deepti Sharma picking 3/9 in three overs. Shree Charani claimed 2/16, Prema Rawat 2/12 and Nandni Sharma 2/6.

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Harmanpreet Praises Top Order, Deepti

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised Mandhana and Shafali but said the middle order still needs more time at the crease.

“I will start with the positives. Smriti and Shafali played very well. The middle order needs some batting time, but the bowlers did a great job,” Kaur said.

She also hailed Deepti and appreciated Hong Kong’s enthusiasm, saying their celebrations and approach made the contest enjoyable.