This is what Dhawan is up to after retirement

'Cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.'

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20s, aggregating 12,286 international runs. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday joined the Legends League Cricket (LLC) following his retirement from international cricket.

Having announced his retirement on Saturday, the 38-year-old southpaw can now compete in T20 leagues outside the IPL.



"My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I'm at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me.



"I am eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together," said Dhawan in a statement.



Dhawan represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20s, aggregating 12,286 international runs.



The Legends League Cricket will be held in September.