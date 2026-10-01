'This is not cricket': Gambhir slams 400-run Guwahati pitch

Gautam Gambhir criticised the batting-friendly Guwahati pitch after India chased West Indies' 405, saying bowlers need more help in ODIs.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hammered 26 fours and 8 sixes en route his double century against West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India coach Gautam Gambhir said the batting-friendly pitch in Guwahati was unfair on bowlers after his side completed the second-highest successful chase in one-day international history on Wednesday.

India overhauled West Indies' 405-7 with an eight-wicket victory to seal the series, but Gambhir said the run-fest underlined the need for a fairer contest between bat and ball.

'This is only batting'

"There has to be a bit more of a contest between bat and ball, because I think you talk about cricket -- but this is not cricket, this is only batting," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"Imagine a young bowler bowling on this wicket, and the opposition getting 400 and then we go on to chase 400.

Key Points Gautam Gambhir criticised the Guwahati pitch after India chased down West Indies’ 405 for 7 in the second ODI.

India completed the second-highest successful chase in ODI history, winning by eight wickets to seal the series.

India lead the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final match scheduled in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

He said India will use the coming matches to try different options ahead of next year’s 50-over World Cup.

"For the records it's outstanding, for the crowd it's outstanding, for the broadcaster it's outstanding, but as a genuine cricket fan and as a coach, I have to have sympathy for the bowlers as well."

Gambhir says bowlers need more help in ODIs

The 44-year-old said bowlers should not be judged solely by their figures on surfaces that provide virtually no assistance.

"When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it's not fair for the bowlers. So we've got to give something to the bowlers so there's at least something which the bowlers can work with," he said.

"You can't be hard on bowlers, because sometimes bowling figures are such that they haven't bowled as poorly as their figures suggest."

Gambhir added that bowlers already operate under pressure in modern ODI cricket because of fielding restrictions, two new balls and increasingly aggressive batting, making balanced surfaces even more important.

India’s road to next year’s World Cup

Looking ahead to next year's 50-over World Cup, Gambhir said India had limited time to settle on their combinations, with the Indian Premier League and bilateral commitments reducing the window for experimentation.

"Right now is the time for us to try different options," he said.

"Just like Auqib (Nabi) got an opportunity, we will similarly try, at least until the Zimbabwe series, to give other people an opportunity and see what they can offer us in this format."

India lead the three-match series 2-0, with the final ODI scheduled for New Chandigarh on Saturday.