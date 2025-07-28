HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'This Indian team will make its own history': Gambhir

'This Indian team will make its own history': Gambhir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 01:54 IST

x

'The important thing is that the way a lot of people had written us off in this Test match, this is the foundation of this team.'

Team India

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Photograph:Ed Sykes/Reuters

Gautam Gambhir wants his players to make their own history rather than following anyone from the past including the India head coach himself. And, after a memorable comeback in the Manchester Test, they are moving in that direction.

A 188-run stand between captain Shubman Gill and K L Rahul kept India's hopes alive in the fourth Test against England despite conceding a huge lead before Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja earned a spirited draw for the visitors with an unbeaten 203-run alliance.

Asked whether Gambhir gave a pep talk to the players after day four and made a reference to his match-saving 137 in Napier back in 2009, Gambhir responded in the negative.

"Look, the first thing is that I don't remember any of my knocks, that has become history. I think they should make their own history. Honestly, no one in this team will follow anyone or want to follow. They should make their own history.

"They want to fight for the common man back home. And the important thing is that the way a lot of people had written us off in this Test match, this is the foundation of this team.

"These are characters who are sitting in this dressing room, wanting to fight for the country and they will continue to do that," said the head coach.

Managing a draw from the brink of defeat would give India a psychological edge over the hosts in the fifth and final Test in London, felt Gambhir.

"It will. Because when you see, when you're put under the pressure, when you're put under the pump and you end up adding five sessions, I think that's a great character. And anything that you do in these conditions, when you're put under pressure and you come out of those pressure moments, it is always a great feeling.

"And it just ends up giving a lot of confidence in the dressing room as well. And I'm sure, I think going into Oval, I think we will be high on confidence, but we can't take anything for granted," he said.

 

Under new captain Gill, the team is going through a transition but Gambhir doesn't see it that way. Considering the inexperience in the side, the squad has done well especially Gill who racked up his fourth hundred of the series on Sunday.

"Good you used that word transition but I don't see it like that because it is still an Indian team. This is the best 18 that is going to represent. It is only experience and inexperience.

"And that is how we see this. But the most important thing is that these guys got to learn a lot from what they did today.

"Because being under pressure, batting five sessions is never easy on day five of the Test against an attack like England. And then coming out with a draw and only losing four wickets...," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co
Day 5 Drama: Why Jadeja clashed with Stokes & Co
India snub Stokes's offer to draw, Gill defends move
India snub Stokes's offer to draw, Gill defends move
Jadeja, Sundar pull off dramatic draw on Day 5
Jadeja, Sundar pull off dramatic draw on Day 5
Resistant India Defy England To Keep Series Alive
Resistant India Defy England To Keep Series Alive
'Indian cricket is in safe hands'
'Indian cricket is in safe hands'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rawa Bhakri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

WWE Stars We Grew Up Watching

webstory image 3

Fast Well, Eat Well: 11 Recipes For Shravan

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli 3:10

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at Kargil War Memorial2:55

Students tie Rakhis to Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi at...

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition in Tamil Nadu3:17

PM Modi attends Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple exhibition...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD