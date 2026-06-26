Third Test: England respond in style after Latham-Conway onslaught

Ben Duckett’s unbeaten fifty anchored England’s quick response to New Zealand’s 438, while Ben Stokes took four wickets including his 250th Test scalp to drive a strong bowling fightback.

IMAGE: England's Ben Duckett made a brisk fifty on Day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Ben Duckett’s unbeaten 52 set the tone as England reached 73/1 in reply to New Zealand’s 438 at tea on Day 2.

Ben Stokes took 4/70, including his 250th Test wicket, as England bowled out New Zealand after a dominant opening stand.

England recovered strongly after conceding 317 for the first wicket, with the series now level at 1-1.

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Ben Duckett led England’s reply with a brisk counterattack as the hosts reached 73 for 1 at tea on Day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Friday, responding to the tourists’ 438.

Duckett, short of runs earlier this year, batted aggressively and reached 52 not out. He was dropped on 8 by Henry Nicholls off Nathan Smith, a chance that proved costly for New Zealand.

Jacob Bethell was unbeaten on 16 at the other end. Emilio Gay was the only wicket to fall, dismissed for 0, caught down the leg side by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell off Will O’Rourke.

Stokes milestone sparks England fightback in heat

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mitchell Santner. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes claimed his 250th Test wicket as England fought back strongly after New Zealand’s dominant first innings.

New Zealand had been powered by a 317-run opening stand between Tom Latham (151) and Devon Conway (157), putting England under heavy pressure on Day 1. But England struck late on Thursday and continued the fightback on Friday.

Stokes led the attack, finishing with 4 for 70, as New Zealand were bowled out after lunch. He struck early, removing Daryl Mitchell, before dismissing Mitchell Santner in a key moment that brought up his milestone wicket.

England bowlers complete recovery to level series momentum

IMAGE: Will O'Rourke celebrates the wicket of Emilio Gay, caught by Tom Blundell. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Nathan Smith fell to Shoaib Bashir, while Blundell was trapped lbw after a review. Jofra Archer wrapped up the innings by dismissing Ben Sears for a duck.

England’s bowlers worked in hot conditions, with temperatures reaching 34°C, to turn the match after New Zealand’s strong start.

Stokes’ performance moved him into ninth place on England’s all-time Test wicket-takers list. The series is now level at 1-1.