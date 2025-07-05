3rd T20I: England women edge India in a thriller!

IMAGE: England's players celebrate winning the third T20 International against India at the Oval in London, on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India's batting faltered at the death as England held their nerves to pull off a narrow five-run win in a thrilling third women's T20 International on Friday, keeping the series alive.



England managed to triumph despite a spectacular batting collapse and sloppy fielding at The Oval in London. India lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two T20Is in Nottingham and Bristol.



Opting to bat, Sophia Dunkley (75) and Danni Wyatt-Hodge (66) smashed commanding fifties in a 137-run opening stand before England lost nine wickets for just 31 runs in 25 balls to finish on 171/9 in their 20 overs.



In reply, India looked in complete control with Smriti Mandhana (56) and Shafali Verma (47) adding 85 runs for the opening wicket, aided by several reprieves from England's butterfingered fielders.



However, Lauren Filer (2/30) bowled a fiery spell to dismiss Mandhana in the 16th over and trigger India's slide. Sophie Ecclestone (1/24), Lauren Bell (1/37) and Issy Wong (1/36) chipped in with a wicket each to restrict India to 166/5 in their 20 overs.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates after completing her half-century. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Needing six runs off the final ball, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (23) fell to Bell while attempting a big shot as India fell narrowly short in the run chase.



"We had the game till the 16th over, we did not utilise (the advantage). The dew factor also came in. We did well in patches but lots of learning for us," Harmanpreet said after the match.



"The bowlers were outstanding and the fielders supported us. We came back strongly after their opening stand. They executed their plans really well. We fell short by just one boundary in the end."



India were eyeing their maiden T20I series win over England but Dunkley and Wyatt-Hodge came out blazing. Dunkley smashed seven fours and a six in her 53-ball knock, reaching her fifty in 35 balls after being dropped on 43.



Wyatt-Hodge, dropped twice in the ninth over, struck seven boundaries and three sixes in her 42-ball innings.



Deepti Sharma (3/27) broke the stand, dismissing Dunkley in the 16th over when she mishit a full-toss back to the bowler. Arundhati Reddy (3/32) then triggered a collapse in the 17th over, removing Alice Capsey (2), Wyatt-Hodge, and Amy Jones (0).



Capsey was caught by Charani N Shree attempting a ramp shot off a slower ball. Four balls later, Wyatt-Hodge hit another slower delivery straight to Harmanpreet before Arundhati trapped Jones lbw next ball, confirmed on review.

IMAGE: England's Tammy Beaumont is bowled out by Radha Yadav. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Tammy Beaumont (2) was bowled by Radha Yadav (1/15), while Charani (2/43) dismissed Paige Scholfield (4) and Wong (0). Deepti returned to dismiss Ecclestone (10) and Filer (0) to end England's innings.



Chasing 172, India raced to 61 for no loss in the six overs in the Powerplay. Shafali, dropped in the second over, smashed seven fours in her 25-ball 47 before falling to Ecclestone in the ninth over.

Mandhana reached her fifty in 38 balls, but her dismissal to Filer after playing six consecutive dots gave England hope.



Jemimah Rodrigues (20) fell to Filer while Richa Ghosh, dropped by Bell in the 19th over, was caught in the deep off Wong looking for a big hit.



With India needing 12 off the last over, Scholfield dropped Amanjot Kaur off the third ball of the final over bowled by Bell. Harmanpreet managed only two off the penultimate delivery before falling on the final ball as England stayed alive in the series.



The fourth T20 International will be played in Manchester on Wednesday.