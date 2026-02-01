Shimron Hetmyer fires as West Indies down South Africa in 10-over shootout







IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with a blistering 48 from 22 balls in the third and final T20I against South Africa on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The threat of lightning shortened the T20 match to 10-overs per side.

Shimron Hetmyer blasted 48 from 22 balls to power West Indies to 114/3 in 10 overs.

Shamar Joseph bowled a succession of yorkers as South Africa were unable to score 16 runs from the final over.

Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 48 in 22 balls to help West Indies to a six-run victory over hosts South Africa in a T20 International reduced to 10

overs per side at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.South Africa had already wrapped up the three-match series going into the final fixture on Saturday, when the threat of lightning on the Highveld shortened the contest.South Africa won the toss and sent the tourists into bat for the third time in the series, with Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope (48 from 25 balls) helping the West Indies to 114 for three in their 10 overs.The target for the home side was adjusted to 125 via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the West Indies applied early pressure through their spinners.Akeal Hosein (1-25) and Gudakesh Motie (3-17) put the home side on the back foot and as the rate grew, they lost wickets at regular intervals.South Africa needed 16 off the last over from Shamar Joseph, who bowled a succession of yorkers to close out the game for the visitors.Both countries now head to the T20 World Cup where the West Indies start against Scotland on February 7, while South Africa's first match is against Canada on February 9.