HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Shimron Hetmyer fires as West Indies down South Africa in 10-over shootout

Shimron Hetmyer fires as West Indies down South Africa in 10-over shootout

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2026 10:19 IST

x



Shimron Hetmyer

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with a blistering 48 from 22 balls in the third and final T20I against South Africa on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The threat of lightning shortened the T20 match to 10-overs per side.
  • Shimron Hetmyer blasted 48 from 22 balls to power West Indies to 114/3 in 10 overs.
  • Shamar Joseph bowled a succession of yorkers as South Africa were unable to score 16 runs from the final over.

Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 48 in 22 balls to help West Indies to a six-run victory over hosts South Africa in a T20 International reduced to 10

overs per side at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa had already wrapped up the three-match series going into the final fixture on Saturday, when the threat of lightning on the Highveld shortened the contest.

South Africa won the toss and sent the tourists into bat for the third time in the series, with Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope (48 from 25 balls) helping the West Indies to 114 for three in their 10 overs.

The target for the home side was adjusted to 125 via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, but the West Indies applied early pressure through their spinners.

Akeal Hosein (1-25) and Gudakesh Motie (3-17) put the home side on the back foot and as the rate grew, they lost wickets at regular intervals.

South Africa needed 16 off the last over from Shamar Joseph, who bowled a succession of yorkers to close out the game for the visitors.

Both countries now head to the T20 World Cup where the West Indies start against Scotland on February 7, while South Africa's first match is against Canada on February 9.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Kishan kept wickets in 5th T20I
Why Kishan kept wickets in 5th T20I
The Sky wasn't blue: Surya's cheeky reply steals show
The Sky wasn't blue: Surya's cheeky reply steals show
India's ruthless show sends T20 World Cup warning
India's ruthless show sends T20 World Cup warning
Why Ponting thinks Abhishek will be the star of T20 WC
Why Ponting thinks Abhishek will be the star of T20 WC
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'
I'll celebrate Kohli's wicket by touching his feet'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet0:53

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra0:38

Tamannaah Bhatia spotted in a chic casual look at Bandra

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show0:39

Huma Qureshi's Bossy Airport Look Steals the Show

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO