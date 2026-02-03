HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Third stage of T20 World Cup ticket sales begins

Source: PTI
February 03, 2026 19:33 IST

India fans

IMAGE: The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be held between February 7 and March 8. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BCCI announced the commencement of the third stage of ticket sales for the upcoming T20 World Cup following the two successful ticketing windows, with Phase 1 launched on December 11, 2025, and Phase 2 on January 14, 2026.

This latest phase provides fans with a further opportunity to secure seats for matches across the tournament, which will bring together the world's leading teams, the BCCI said in a release.

The T20 World Cup, starting on Saturday, will be staged at some of India's most recognised cricketing venues, creating an environment where fans can witness elite international players and the intensity that defines the T20 format throughout the competition.

As preparations across host cities move into final stages, the BCCI, in close coordination with the stakeholders, continues to focus on venue readiness, operational planning, and match-day experience.

The aim is to ensure that every fixture offers spectators a setting that matches the quality of cricket on display.

The BCCI also looks forward to the presence of fans from across the country throughout the tournament, including on days when India are not in action.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas said, "The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is an event of global significance, and the BCCI is committed to working in close partnership with the ICC to ensure that it is delivered to the highest standards.

"As the third phase of ticket sales opens, we look forward to welcoming fans to our stadiums for matches that reflect the depth and competitiveness of international cricket across all participating teams."

 

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia added: "The response to the first two phases of ticketing has been encouraging, and it underlines the anticipation surrounding this World Cup.

"With preparations now in their final phase, our focus remains on creating an environment where players can perform at their best and spectators can enjoy the full experience of top-level T20 cricket, across the tournament and across our high-class and historic venues."

Source: PTI
From 2007 to 2026: How The T20 World Cup Evolved
JioStar To Sue Pakistan For India Match Boycott
Can India's Fab 8 Script T20 World Cup History?
'Beating Pakistan Doesn't Feel Special Anymore'
'India have eleven potential match-winners'
