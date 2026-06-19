3rd ODI: Afghanistan coach Mooney calls for batting resilience against India

Afghanistan fielding coach John Mooney has outlined critical areas for improvement, urging batters to construct longer innings and bowlers to maintain discipline, as his team prepares for the third ODI against a dominant Indian side.

IMAGE: Afghanistan will be looking to improve their batting when they take on India in the third and final ODI in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Afghanistan batters urged to build longer innings and avoid soft dismissals against India.

Coach John Mooney stresses the need for a full 50-overs batting effort.

Bowlers advised to stick to plans and reduce boundary balls.

Mooney hopes Chennai pitch will assist Afghan spinners in the third ODI.

Rashid Khan's class highlighted, with a call for other spinners to step up.

Afghanistan fielding coach John Mooney on Friday exhorted the batters to find a way to stick around for a longer period and structure a longer innings, a must-do for him to take the fight to the dominant India.

India lorded over the Afghans to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which will conclude in Chennai on Saturday with the third ODI.

Mooney's Call For Batting Improvement

"I believe we've shown at times enough to compete with this Indian team. We just need to put together a full 50 overs effort with the bat."

"The players need to figure that out, while they sit back for a little bit longer, how they structure their innings as batsmen," said Mooney in the pre-match press conference in Chennai.

"I feel we've given away soft wickets and we've lost wickets in pairs. That's an area that we've spoken about to make sure that we reset and rebuild."

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Bowlers Must Stick To Basics

Mooney also asked the bowlers to stop giving easy boundary balls to Indian batters.

"Bowling, I suppose being able to stick to a plan, not give away as many boundary options, boundary balls. I suppose that skillswise, they have a lot to do to catch up with this Indian team. I believe our players have fantastic skills as well, but the best players stick to the basics."

"They do the basics over and over and over and over. I feel that's an area where our players could improve going forward," he noted.

Hopes For Spin Assistance In Chennai

In that context, the former Ireland all-rounder hoped that the Afghan spinners would get some much-needed assistance from the Chennai pitch.

"We know that Chennai spins a little bit more, so we'd obviously be hoping for our spinners to play a bit of a bigger part."

"Rashid has shown in his class all the way through. That second and third spinner, we just need, hopefully, for them to step up a bit."