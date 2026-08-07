'They photoshopped my face': Pathan on fake Babar story

Irfan Pathan candidly discusses the pervasive issue of online trolling and fake news, revealing a specific incident involving a photoshopped image and Pakistani batter Babar Azam.

IMAGE: Irfan Pathan recalled how his face was used in a fake story involving Babar Azam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Irfan Pathan/Instagram

Key Points Irfan Pathan discusses his experiences with online trolling and fake news.

A fake story circulated in Pakistan claimed Babar Azam refused Pathan an interview.

The story involved a photoshopped image of Pathan on a Bangladeshi reporter's body.

Pathan chooses not to respond to such fabrications to maintain his peace of mind.

He highlights the pervasive nature of fake news and false attributions in media.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan opened up on facing trolling and fake news, saying that once a fake story about Pakistani batter Babar Azam refusing him was run in Pakistan. The former all-rounder said that he does not respond to anything, since doing that with everyone would not let an individual live his life.

Pathan was speaking on JioHotstar's Cheeky Singles.

Pathan's Experience With Fake News

Speaking during the programme, Pathan said that instances of "trolling and fake attribution" happen every day, and once a story about Babar refusing him an interview was run, by photoshopping his face on someone else's picture.

"The trolling and fake attribution happen every day. The media in our neighbouring country once ran a story claiming that I had gone to interview Babar Azam, and that he refused because, according to him, 'He trolls our country, so I won't give him an interview.' It was a complete lie. Someone had photoshopped my face onto a picture," he said.

"The person in the original image was a young Bangladeshi reporter who had gone to the ground for the first time and was refused an interview. They literally put my face on his body and spread the story. It got over a million views, and people believed it was me. This happens every day, but I don't respond. Every day, some lie is told in our name or about some player. If you keep responding to everyone, you won't be able to live your life," he added.