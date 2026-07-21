'They Cannot Touch Virat and Rohit': Ashwin's Big Claim

Ravichandran Ashwin offers a compelling insight into why star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain indispensable to the Indian team, citing their unparalleled credentials and massive fan following amidst ongoing retirement speculation.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s stature makes every selection call a big decision. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin states Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are "untouchable" in team selection due to their credentials and fan base.

Rohit Sharma recently scored a century at Lord's, silencing retirement speculation with his performance.

Ashwin highlights the significant public reaction if star batters like Rohit or Kohli are dropped, contrasting it with the lesser reaction for bowlers.

The discussion arises amidst reports of the BCCI planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup, impacting veteran players' futures.

Rohit Sharma continues to answer critics with his batting, demonstrating his enduring class and temperament.

Rohit Sharma has found himself at the centre of intense retirement speculation, with multiple reports claiming that the veteran opener may no longer feature in the selectors' plans beyond the ongoing tour of England.

Naturally, questions over his future only grew louder.

Rohit's response, however, came in the way it always has -- through his batting.

Rohit's Batting Silences Critics

At Lord's, with the spotlight firmly on him, the India captain produced a vintage knock of 138 in the final ODI, reminding everyone why he has been one of India's greatest white-ball batters for well over a decade. Speaking after the innings, Rohit accepted that the scrutiny was part and parcel of being an international cricketer, saying simply, 'the noise will be there'.

As discussions around Rohit's future gathered pace, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts on why players of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's stature are in a league of their own when it comes to team selection.

For Ashwin, their remarkable body of work over the years makes them impossible to ignore.

Ashwin On Why Star Batters Are Indispensable

"They cannot touch Virat and Rohit if they want to play. It is because of their credentials. Rohit has scored almost 12,000 runs; they cannot touch him," Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat.

But Ashwin believes there is another, equally significant reason.

According to him, Rohit and Kohli are more than just cricketers -- they are the biggest attractions in Indian cricket, with millions of fans emotionally invested in every decision involving them.

The Power Of Fan Following

"The other thing is, they cannot be touched because they are batters. They have an army, a battalion. People come to see them. If you drop them, it will just break the roof down," he also said.

Ashwin then highlighted the contrast with India's bowlers, arguing that even some of the country's finest fast bowlers do not command the same level of public reaction if they are left out.

"But if Shami, Siraj or Bhuvneshwar are not picked, 10 people will question. 100 people, 1000 people, maybe 10,000 people will question. But they won't make noise. If a day comes when people would make noise for bowlers, it would be difficult to drop them as well," Ashwin explained.

Future Planning And Rohit's Response

His remarks come at a time when reports have suggested that the BCCI selection committee is planning for the future, with the 2027 ODI World Cup firmly in mind, fuelling further debate over how much longer Rohit will continue in international cricket.

For now, though, the 38-year-old has chosen not to engage with the speculation.

Instead, he has done what he has done throughout his career -- walked onto the field and answered every question with the bat.

His century at Lord's wasn't just another hundred. It was a timely reminder that, despite all the noise surrounding his future, Rohit Sharma still has the class, temperament and ability to make the biggest statements where it matters most.