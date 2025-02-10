'They both have plenty of cricket left in them'

'...with the Champions Trophy ahead, they have a great opportunity to showcase their abilities and prove how they can still win matches for India.'

IMAGE: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to regain their touch in the Champions Trophy. Photograph: ICC/X

India's batting's maestros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma form is not a concern and the duo will come up with match-winning performances in the Champions Trophy, an optimistic Harbhajan Singh said on Sunday.

India's top batters have experienced a lean patch and while Rohit has found his groove with a century in the 2nd ODI against England on Sunday, Kohli again failed and was dismissed for just 5 runs off 8 balls in Cuttack.

But Bhajji has backed both to come good as they have the talent to deliver, even as young players wait for their opportunities.

"Virat and Rohit haven't scored as many runs as expected, given their past performances. The expectations are high, and when they fall short, criticism is natural," he told ANI in an interview.

"However, with the Champions Trophy ahead, they have a great opportunity to showcase their abilities and prove how they can still win matches for India. If they don't succeed, naturally, the young players waiting in the wings will start getting more opportunities.

But I still believe both have plenty of cricket left in them. They are highly capable players who can still score runs," he added.