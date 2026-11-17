'This will always be his home,' says CSK owner N Srinivasan as MS Dhoni transitions from player to mentor after a legendary 19-year IPL career.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner and former BCCI president and N Srinivasan with CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff Archives

Key Points MS Dhoni has retired from his 19-year IPL playing career and will assume the role of team mentor for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

CSK owner N Srinivasan emphasised Dhoni's indispensable contribution, stating, "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni," highlighting their nearly two-decade-long association.

Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles, making him the most successful captain in the tournament's history.

CSK owners believe Dhoni's experience and expertise as a mentor will be invaluable in shaping the next generation of players, especially during this transition phase.

Beyond statistics, Dhoni's legacy includes his calm temperament, quick stumpings, and unconventional approach, which inspired millions of fans and defined CSK's identity.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner N Srinivasan on Monday said "there is no CSK without MS Dhoni", highlighting the former India captain's contribution to the franchise as he takes up the role of team mentor ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Dhoni has brought the curtain down on his 19-year IPL playing career and will take up the role of team mentor at CSK. The franchise announced the development on Tuesday, just hours before the deadline for teams to submit their player retention and release lists ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa.

Dhoni's Inseparable Bond with CSK

In an official statement, CSK owner N Srinivasan described Dhoni as inseparable from the franchise, highlighting their nearly two-decade-long association built on mutual trust. "There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between. Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home," he said.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, along with two Champions League T20 titles, making him the most successful captain in the tournament's history.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Player

Rupa Gurunath, also a CSK owner, described Dhoni as a once-in-a-lifetime player who laid the foundation for the franchise, praising his leadership, humility, commitment and connection with fans.

"A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is. MS Dhoni is much more than a legend of Chennai Super Kings. What he has given to us, both on and off the field, is immeasurable. His leadership, humility, commitment and the way he has connected with millions of fans is truly special. Over the years, he has built a legacy and has given us memories that we will cherish for a lifetime," she said.

"MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK," she added.

Dhoni's Enduring Legacy and Future Guidance

CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan said Dhoni's legacy extends beyond his cricketing achievements, highlighting his deep connection with Chennai and its people. He added that Dhoni would be remembered not just for the trophies but also for the way the team won them, expressing confidence that his continued guidance as mentor would shape CSK in the coming years.

"What MS Dhoni achieved as a cricketer is etched in the memory of every fan. But what made Dhoni truly special is how completely he became a part of Chennai. He embraced the city, and the city embraced him as one of its own. When we look back, the trophies will be remembered but so will be the way we won them. That is his real legacy,” he said. "While we will miss seeing him in yellow on the field, we are glad that he will keep guiding our players. The bond will continue to grow and shape this team for years to come,” he added.

Apart from his prowess as a captain, Dhoni is also one of the greatest batters in the history of the league. He is the second-highest run-scorer for the Super Kings, with 5,314 runs, and the most-capped Chennai Super Kings player with 272 appearances. CSK said Dhoni's impact went beyond his statistics and achievements, highlighting his calmness under pressure, quick stumpings and unconventional approach to the game, which inspired millions of fans.

The franchise expressed enthusiasm about his new role as mentor.

"But beyond the numbers, Dhoni has long transcended the status of being just another legend of cricket and Chennai Super Kings. From the ice-cool temperament that defined him when the fans were biting their nails in tense finishes, to the lightning-quick stumpings that caught batters off guard, to his out-of-the-box and unorthodox thinking; Dhoni gave millions of fans a reason to believe. The Chennai Super Kings look forward to MS Dhoni taking fresh guard," the CSK said in a statement.